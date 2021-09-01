September 1, 2021
Traudt, McKneely, and Bond Crack Top 75 of the ESPN 100

Traudt, McKneely, and Bond Crack Top 75 of the ESPN 100

All three members of the UVA basketball 2022 recruiting class are ranked in the top 75 of the ESPN 100 recruiting rankings
All three members of the UVA basketball 2022 recruiting class are ranked in the top 75 of the ESPN 100 recruiting rankings

ESPN updated its 2022 senior recruiting rankings for the nation’s top college basketball recruits following the July evaluation period. All three of Virginia’s class of 2022 recruits are in the top 75 of the ESPN 100.

Isaac Traudt, who announced his commitment to UVA on Saturday, comes in at No. 45 on the list. Traudt was ranked No. 73 in the ESPN 100 rankings on June 30th.

Isaac McKneely is ranked No. 72, up 24 spots from No. 96 at the end of June. 

Leon Bond, who was not ranked in the top 100 in June’s recruiting rankings, is now ranked No. 74 in the nation. 

Basketball

Traudt, McKneely, and Bond Crack Top 75 of the ESPN 100

