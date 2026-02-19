The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From Virginia's 94-68 Win Over Georgia Tech

There was no doubt about who was the better team in Atlanta on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers jumped on Georgia Tech early, led by 32 points at halftime, and then cruised to victory, It was the seventh straight win for UVA and improved their overall record to 23-3 ahead of their big home matchup against Miami on Saturday.

Let's break down the good, the bad, and the ugly from last night's win.

The Good

No. 14 Virginia improved to 23-3, 11-2 ACC

• UVA has a seven-game win streak and eight-game road win streak

• Ryan Odom’s 23 wins are the most for a first-year head coach at UVA

• UVA is 11-2 away from home, including an 8-1 mark in true road games

• UVA has scored 80 or more points in 16 games (most since 21 in 2000-01)

• UVA is 62-3 when scoring 80 or more points (14-2 in 2025-26) since 2009-10

• Virginia is 6-0 when scoring 90 or more points (9-0 since 2009-10)

• UVA (14 3-pointers) extended its school record of making 10 or more 3-pointers to 16 games

• UVA drilled 10 3-pointers in the first half and led 59-27

• UVA’s 59 first half points marked a season high in ACC play

• UVA’s 59 first half points were its most in ACC play since 59 vs. Duke on Feb. 5, 1983

• UVA led by 30 or more points at the half for the first time since leading North Carolina A&T 49-19 on

Nov. 14, 2023

• UVA won the rebound battle, 51-34

• UVA jumped to a 27-5 lead, which included a 22-2 run, and never trailed in the game

Double Figure Scorers: Thijs De Ridder (22), Malik Thomas (17), Dallin Hall (12), Johann Grünloh (11)

• De Ridder recorded his 11th 20-point game

• De Ridder had a season-high three steals

• De Ridder has reached double figures in 19 games

• Thomas has reached double figures in 18 games (73 career)

• Hall has reached double figures in four games (38 career)

• Hall added a season-high 10 assists for his first career double-double

• Grünloh has reached double figures in seven games

• Ugonna Onyenso (4 blocks) has multiple blocks in 17 games

• Onyenso ranks seventh on UVA’s single-season blocks list with 69

• Johann Grünloh (4 blocks) has multiple blocks in 15 games

Virginia's defense held Georgia Tech to 38% shooting from the field and 21% from three

The Bad

14 turnovers. It is really the only thing to point to last night and be disappointed in.

UVA gave up 41 second half points. You can say the intensity may have dropped off at a certain point due to the huge lead, but the defense was worse in the second half if I am being picky.

