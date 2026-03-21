Updated KenPom Rankings Following Virginia's Win Over Wright State

The Virginia Cavaliers sent the Wright State Raiders home in defeat on Friday afternoon after clinching an 82-73 victory. The Cavaliers will now advance to the Second Round and take on the Tennessee Volunteers, who just defeated the Miami (OH) RedHawks, inching a little bit closer to securing the national title.

With the First Round success under their belt, the Hoos saw some movement in the latest KenPom rankings. Here's how things are shaping up at this point.

Where Did UVA Land?

Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis and Wright State Raiders guard TJ Burch | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Following Friday afternoon's Virginia-Wright State meeting, the Cavaliers are now placed at 17th (+26.23) overall in the KenPom rankings, just above the Alabama Crimson Tide at 18th and just below the Arkansas Razorbacks at 16th, both of which are SEC programs.

Of course, remaining near the top of the rankings are the Duke Blue Devils, who come in at No. 2, trailing the Arizona Wildcats.

When it comes to offensive efficiency, the Cavaliers landed at No. 28, while they ranked higher in defensive efficiency, ultimately landing at No. 16.

Virginia Was Challenged by Wright State

Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The two programs swapped leads several times, each team presenting immense challenges for the other. Virginia was predicted to come out on top, but few anticipated the game being as much of a thriller as it was. As head coach Ryan Odom noted during his postgame press conference:

"Can't say enough good things about Wright State. They played lights out. They gave us everything that we could handle throughout the game. It was an excellent and well-played game, a real competitive game. They played a little bit differently than we were expecting, going into the game and how we prepared. They did a nice job on picking on our big guys a little bit in terms of popping and shooting some threes, but our guys did a nice job throughout the game of adjusting, and just hanging in there. And that's what you've got to do in this tournament. It's not going to be perfect. It's not meant to be perfect..."

Now, the Cavaliers are gearing up to face the Volunteers on Sunday, March 22, at 6:10 p.m. ET. Tennessee is not going to make things any easier on Virginia, so if the Hoos want to come out on top, they must step it up. Simply put, luck played a minor role in their victory against the Raiders, but it may not be on their side this weekend.