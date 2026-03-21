First Look at Virginia’s Second Round Matchup Against Tennessee

The Virginia Cavaliers managed to pull off a heart-thumping 82-73 victory over the Wright State Raiders on Friday afternoon, securing their First Round victory of the NCAA Tournament. The Raiders made an early exit and were sent home in defeat, while the Cavaliers advanced to the Recond Round.

Shortly after the Hoos wrapped up their matchup, the Tennessee Volunteers faced the Miami (OH) RedHawks. After another hard-fought battle on the court, the Volunteers clinched a 78-56 victory over the RedHawks. This means that Virginia will now be taking on Tennessee in the second round on Sunday, and the winner will advance to the Sweet 16.

Although the weekend hasn't kicked off quite yet, let's take a look at what fans can expect from the Cavaliers-Volunteers matchup.

Snapshot of Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This is a team with a strong defensive unit, but its offense isn't quite as reliable. In the latest KenPom rankings, the Volunteers found themselves at 14th overall, and they came in at No. 13 in defensive efficiency. However, their offensive efficiency places them further down at No. 33.

Led by head coach Rick Barnes, who is in his 11th season at the helm, this year marks Tennessee's 28th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. To make matters more impressive, yet more daunting for the Hoos, this is their eighth consecutive appearance in the Tournament. Taking it one step further, in each of those eight, the Volunteers have been a sixth seed or higher.

To be candid, facing Tennessee will present immense pressure and challenges, but Virginia isn't a stranger to this. But if they want to come out on top, they must play better than they did against the Raiders.

Key Players

Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Volunteers are primarily led by two valuable players—Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Nate Ament. Gillespie, a 6'1" guard, leads the program in points (18), assists (5.5) and blocks (2.1) per game. In the SEC, Gillespie ranks eighth in points, two placements above Ament who ranks 10th in the conference.

Ament stands at 6'10" and brings young energy to the court—he's only a freshman—but he is averaging 17.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting 40.5% from the floor.

Where UVA Might Struggle

Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Historically, the Volunteers have been a powerhouse on offense, but this isn't the case this year; they've suffered some dreadful losses. But it should be noted that they rank second in offensive rebounding with 16.03 per game, trailing the Florida Gators with 16.12. This allows plenty of second-chance opportunities.

Virginia must enter this matchup to win the rebound battle, but they must also prepare to be pressured when they have the ball. Tennessee is relentless on defense, which could cause trouble for the Hoos, who have occasionally shown signs of sputtering in recent weeks.