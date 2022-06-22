Virginia Basketball Releases 2022-2023 Roster and Jersey Numbers

See the jersey numbers and official size measurements for each of UVA's five newcomers

Virginia men's basketball has released its official roster and jersey numbers for the 2022-2023 season, giving us the listed numbers for each of the team's five newcomers for the upcoming season. Ohio grad transfer Ben Vander Plas will wear #5. As for the incoming first years, Isaac McKneely will wear #11, Ryan Dunn #13, Isaac Traudt #23, and Leon Bond #35.

See the official roster here.

Virginia has yet to retire the jersey numbers of the Big Three from the 2019 National Championship team, Kyle Guy (5), Ty Jerome (11), and De'Andre Hunter (12), so those numbers are still in circulation.

Ben Vander Plas, who wore #5 in each of his four seasons at Ohio, will retain that number for the Cavaliers this season. Jayden Nixon inherited the #5 after Kyle Guy declared for the NBA Draft and wore the jersey in each of the last three seasons. Guy and Curtis Staples, respectively ranked No. 3 and No. 1 on UVA's all-time list for three-pointers made, are the most notable Wahoos to have worn the #5 at Virginia. The Cavaliers are certainly hopeful that Ben Vander Plas can have similar success as those two players shooting the ball from deep at UVA.

Isaac McKneely will wear #11, worn last year by Malachi Poindexter, but worn most memorably by 2019 national champion Ty Jerome and three-time All-ACC point guard Othell Wilson from 1980 to 1984.

Ryan Dunn will take the #13, last worn by Casey Morsell from 2019-2021. Donald Hand, the first Cavalier to serve as a team captain at UVA in three consecutive seasons, wore #13 from 1998-2001, as did two-time All-ACC forward Anthony Gill from 2012-2016.

Isaac Traudt will wear #23, worn most recently by Kody Stattmann, but most significantly by Mike Scott and and a freshman Justin Anderson, before he adopted the #1 in his sophomore season.

Leon Bond will be the first Cavalier to wear the #35 in the Tony Bennett era and first Cavalier to wear it since Bob McCormick, who played a total of three games for Virginia in the 2006-2007 season. The most notable Cavalier to wear #35 is Travis Watson (1999-2003), a three-time All-ACC selection who is 16th on UVA's all-time scoring list with 1,546 career points and second on the all-time rebound list with 1,115 boards, making him the only Cavalier not named Ralph Sampson to record at least 1,000 career rebounds.

Even more importantly, the 2022-2023 roster also provides official size measurements for the newcomers:

Ben Vander Plas: 6'8", 232 pounds

Isaac McKneely: 6'4", 180 pounds



Ryan Dunn: 6'7", 190 pounds

Isaac Traudt: 6'9", 220 pounds

Leon Bond: 6'5", 195 pounds

Summer workouts officially started on Tuesday and UVA's social media team gave us a glimpse of Virginia's new faces practicing with the team for the first time.

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA Basketball Hosts 2024 Wing From Washington D.C.

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Diana Ordóñez | UVA Women's Soccer

FanJolt Partners With Cavalier Futures to Connect UVA Athletes and Fans

Former Cavalier Denny McCarthy Finishes 7th at U.S. Open

Virginia Basketball Incoming First Years Officially Arrive on Grounds

Virginia's Alex Walsh Wins 200 IM World Championship

UVA Lacrosse Alum Zed Williams Wins National Lacrosse League Championship