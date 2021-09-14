September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballAll SportsSI TIXSI.com
Search
UVA Basketball Sets Date for Blue-White Scrimmage

UVA Basketball Sets Date for Blue-White Scrimmage

The Virginia men’s and women’s basketball preseason scrimmages will take place on October 16th
Author:
Publish date:

Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

The Virginia men’s and women’s basketball preseason scrimmages will take place on October 16th

Cavalier fans will get their first chance to see the 2021-2022 UVA basketball teams in a little over a month.

The Virginia basketball program announced that the Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmages for the men’s and women’s basketball teams will take place on Saturday, October 16th at John Paul Jones Arena. The scrimmage is taking place for the first time since 2019, as there was no scrimmage in the 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exact times for the scrimmages will be released once the Atlantic Coast Conference confirms the kickoff time for the UVA homecoming football game against Duke on that same day.

The women’s basketball scrimmage will take place first before the men’s basketball scrimmage. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no opportunity for fans to meet the student athletes following the conclusion of the scrimmages as in years past.

The event is free admission and the gates and John Paul Jones arena will open one hour before the beginning of the first scrimmage. 

Kihei Clark Virginia Cavaliers
Basketball

UVA Basketball Sets Date for Blue-White Scrimmage

Sam Howell North Carolina Tar Heels vs Virginia Cavaliers
Football

Stout UVA Defense Faces Toughest Test Yet at No. 21 North Carolina

Juan Thornhill Kansas City Chiefs safety
Football

Thornhill Makes Big Plays in Chiefs’ Opening Victory over Browns

Brennan Armstrong, Olusegun Oluwatimi
Football

Three Cavaliers Named ACC Players of the Week

Bronco Mendenhall and Taysom Hill
Football

How Taysom Hill Inspired Virginia’s Versatile Offense

Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
All Sports

Spaanstra’s Second-Half PK Lifts No. 3 Cavaliers over Sooners 2-1

De'Andre Hunter Virginia Cavaliers Atlanta Hawks
Basketball

On This Date: De’Andre Hunter Commits to Virginia

Jelani Woods Virginia Cavaliers tight end
Football

Jelani Woods Announces His Arrival with Outstanding Performance Against Illinois