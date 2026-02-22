LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs North Dakota State Baseball Score
After a surprising loss to Stetson on Saturday night, Virginia baseball looks to finish the weekend tournament on a higher note by beating North Dakota State on Sunday morning.
The Cavaliers are hoping that they will find better pitching today, as that was the main reason for their downfall. Some more offensive consistency would be great, but issuing double digit walks is not a recipe for success for this Cavaliers team. Can they bounce back and get a big win today before they head back home to Charlottesville?
John Paone is on the mound today for Virginia. Here is how UVA is lining up in today's game:
1. SS Eric Becker
2. CF AJ Gracia
3. 1B Sam Harris
4. 2B Joe Tiroly
5. LF Harrison Didawick
6. 3B Noah Murry
7. C Noah Jouras
8. RF Griffin Enis
9. DH Aiden Harris
