UVA Makes the Top Eight for Highly-Recruited Caleb Foster and Ryan Dunn

The Cavaliers are in the running for Caleb Foster (‘23) and Ryan Dunn (‘22)

It was a banner day for Tony Bennett’s recruiting efforts on Wednesday, as two highly-touted high school basketball players announced their top eight schools, with Virginia making the lists for both Caleb Foster and Ryan Dunn.

Foster, a 6’5” point guard from Concord, North Carolina, is a five-star recruit in the Class of 2023. He is currently ranked as the #14 overall player and the #3 point guard in the country according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Virginia is joined by Auburn, Stanford, Duke, Wake Forest, Louisville, Clemson, and Charlotte in the top eight as announced by Foster on social media.

Dunn is a 6’6” wing from Freeport, New York, who is currently listed as a three-star recruit and the #5 overall player from the state of New York in the class of 2022. Dunn listed Virginia along with Boston College, Minnesota, Georgetown, Maryland, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, and Pittsburgh in posts on social media on Wednesday.

Tony Bennett has already received two commitments in the 2022 recruiting class from four-star guard Isaac McKneely and three-star small forward Leon Bond.