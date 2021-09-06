UVA Makes Top Six for Swedish Forward Bobi Klintman

Tony Bennett and company look to add to an already stacked 2022 recruiting class

Just eight days after receiving a commitment from four-star recruit Isaac Traudt, the UVA men’s basketball program got some more good news for the recruiting class of 2022, as Virginia made the top six for Bobi Klintman, a top international prospect from Malmo, Sweden.

Klintman, a three-star small forward who is playing his senior season at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas, announced his top six schools in a social media post on Sunday.

Virginia joins a list of schools that includes Rutgers, Maryland, Loyola Chicago, Kansas, and Texas A&M.

At 6’8” and 200 pounds, Klintman possesses an extremely valuable combination of athleticism and skills. Klintman is a long, athletic player who can rebound, pass, handle the ball, and has range as a shooter.

“I would say I’m a versatile wing,” Klintman told 247Sports last week. “I can playmake, I can shoot and I’m pretty athletic too. I can do a little bit of everything and I’m 6-foot-9.”

The recruiting rankings are set to be updated in a couple of weeks and it is expected that Klintman will be rated as a four-star prospect. If that is the case, Klintman could be the fourth four-star recruit in the class of 2022 to commit to Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers, joining Isaac Traudt, Leon Bond, and Isaac McKneely.

“I love (Tony Bennett) and he keeps in contact with me and is always checking up on me,” Klintman said. “I love the way they would play me. They would want to play me like De’Andre Hunter from what they’ve said and he’s now an NBA player so I would love that.”

Klintman has scheduled visits to Maryland, Rutgers, and Loyola in the next few weeks, but has plans to visit with each school on his list before coming to a decision.