UVA Men’s Basketball ACC Schedule Released

See Virginia’s full slate of conference games for the 2021-2022 basketball season

The 2021-2022 ACC men’s basketball schedule was released on Thursday night on the ACC Network broadcast of “Nothing But Net."

Virginia has a slate of 20 conference games, including ten road contests and ten games at John Paul Jones Arena.

UVA’s ten road games are:

January 1st at Syracuse

January 4th at Clemson

January 8th at North Carolina

January 19th at Pittsburgh

January 22nd at NC State

January 29th at Notre Dame

February 7th at Duke

February 14th at Virginia Tech

February 19th at Miami

March 5th at Louisville

UVA’s ten home games are:

December 3rd vs. Pittsburgh

December 22nd vs. Clemson

January 12th vs. Virginia Tech

January 15th vs. Wake Forest

January 24th vs. Louisville

February 1st vs. Boston College

February 5th vs. Miami

February 12th vs. Georgia Tech

February 23rd vs. Duke

February 26th vs. Florida State

Virginia is set to play these six opponents twice in the 2021-2022 season: Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Miami, Pittsburgh, and Virginia Tech.

Virginia is set to play three Monday night games in the ACC this season. On January 24th, Virginia will host Louisville two days after traveling to play NC State. On February 7th, the Cavaliers will play at Duke two days after hosting Miami. On February 14th, Virginia will play at Virginia Tech two days after playing a home game against Georgia Tech.

The Cavaliers open up their conference slate with a home game against Pittsburgh on December 3rd.

Virginia looks to repeat as ACC Regular Season Champions and build on an incredible run in which the Hoos have gone 61-12 against ACC opponents in the last four seasons and have won five ACC Regular Season titles since 2014.