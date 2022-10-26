Skip to main content

UVA Recruiting Target George Washington III Sets Decision Date

Four-star shooting guard George Washington III, who has Virginia in his top five, will announce his college choice next week
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Four-star shooting guard and UVA recruiting target George Washington III (Dayton, OH) has set a date for his college decision. The former Ohio State commit, who has a top five of Louisville, Virginia, Dayton, Michigan, and Wake Forest, will reportedly announce his commitment on November 1st. 

Washington, who is the No. 18-ranked shooting guard in the class of 2023 per 247Sports, originally committed to Ohio State back in November 2021 before decomitting from the Buckeyes on September 5th. UVA reached out immediately and Washington included the Cavaliers in his top five on September 20th.

Although there initially appeared to be some mutual interest between Washington and Virginia, it seems that in reality the Cavaliers have been out of the running for a little while. Washington took a visit to Michigan in early October and is set to visit Wake Forest this weekend, but it seems the other schools in his top five - Louisville, Dayton, and Virginia - will not be hosting him before he makes his decision on November 1st. 

With Virginia almost certainly out of the picture for George Washington III, it appears there is only one remaining target for Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers in the recruiting class of 2023 - Cameron Carr. 

A 6'4" combo guard from Branson, Missouri, Carr picked up an offer from UVA on September 29th and then took an official visit to Virginia on the weekend of October 14-16 and was in attendance for the Blue-White Scrimmage that Saturday.

Carr has also taken official visits to Kansas State, Northwestern, and Tennessee and he has plans to take another official visit to Louisville this weekend. It seems those four schools are the chief contenders for his commitment along with UVA.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cameron Carr is the final target Virginia is currently pursuing in the recruiting class of 2023 as the Cavaliers look to supplement their class, which includes four-stars Blake Buchanan (Coeur D'Alene, ID) and Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ). 

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski preview the Miami game.
Football

WATCH: UVA Football Coordinators Preview the Miami Game

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Keytaon Thompson (99) runs with the ball during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium.
Football

Virginia Football vs. Miami Betting Preview

By Matt Newton
Trey Murphy III shoots a three-pointer during the New Orleans Pelicans' 113-111 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
Pro Hoos

Trey Murphy Shoots Perfect 8/8 to Lead Pelicans Over Mavericks

By Matt Newton
Junior forward Philip Horton celebrates after scoring a goal for the Virginia men's soccer team against Notre Dame.
All Sports

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

By Matt Newton
Virginia men's basketball head coach Tony Bennett addresses the crowd at John Paul Jones Arena following the Blue-White Scrimmage.
Basketball

Four-Star Recruit Schedules Official Visit to Virginia

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Jay Woolfolk attempts a pass against the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Football

Virginia Football Injury Report and Depth Chart - Miami

By Matt Newton
Forward Ben Vander Plas holds the ball during the Virginia men's basketball Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Ben Vander Plas

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center.
Basketball

Kihei Clark Named to Bob Cousy Award Preseason Watch List

By Matt Newton