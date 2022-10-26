UVA Recruiting Target George Washington III Sets Decision Date

Four-star shooting guard and UVA recruiting target George Washington III (Dayton, OH) has set a date for his college decision. The former Ohio State commit, who has a top five of Louisville, Virginia, Dayton, Michigan, and Wake Forest, will reportedly announce his commitment on November 1st.

Washington, who is the No. 18-ranked shooting guard in the class of 2023 per 247Sports, originally committed to Ohio State back in November 2021 before decomitting from the Buckeyes on September 5th. UVA reached out immediately and Washington included the Cavaliers in his top five on September 20th.

Although there initially appeared to be some mutual interest between Washington and Virginia, it seems that in reality the Cavaliers have been out of the running for a little while. Washington took a visit to Michigan in early October and is set to visit Wake Forest this weekend, but it seems the other schools in his top five - Louisville, Dayton, and Virginia - will not be hosting him before he makes his decision on November 1st.

With Virginia almost certainly out of the picture for George Washington III, it appears there is only one remaining target for Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers in the recruiting class of 2023 - Cameron Carr.

A 6'4" combo guard from Branson, Missouri, Carr picked up an offer from UVA on September 29th and then took an official visit to Virginia on the weekend of October 14-16 and was in attendance for the Blue-White Scrimmage that Saturday.

Carr has also taken official visits to Kansas State, Northwestern, and Tennessee and he has plans to take another official visit to Louisville this weekend. It seems those four schools are the chief contenders for his commitment along with UVA.

Cameron Carr is the final target Virginia is currently pursuing in the recruiting class of 2023 as the Cavaliers look to supplement their class, which includes four-stars Blake Buchanan (Coeur D'Alene, ID) and Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ).

