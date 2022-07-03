Virginia Basketball Lands First 2023 Commitment from Blake Buchanan

Tony Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers have landed their first commitment in the recruiting class of 2023. Blake Buchanan, the No. 1-ranked player in the state of Idaho, announced his commitment to UVA on Sunday evening.

A 6’10” power forward/center from Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, Buchanan is rated the No. 1 prospect from Idaho and the No. 15-ranked center in the nation in the class of 2023 per 247Sports. Buchanan held offers from Virginia, Gonzaga, Washington State, and Iowa, but the Cavaliers were the first major conference program to offer Buchanan back on April 26th.

Buchanan took an official visit to UVA in the first week of May and announced a top two of Virginia and Gonzaga on June 23rd. At the NBPA Top 100 Camp last week, Buchanan had one of the strongest performances and drew the attention of several programs. Buchanan stayed locked in on his top two of Virginia and Gonzaga and ultimately committed to UVA on Sunday.

Buchanan is the first commitment for Virginia in the recruiting class of 2023 and he is a big one. Tony Bennett and his staff are looking to follow up their strong 2022 recruiting class of Isaac Traudt, Isaac McKneely, Leon Bond, and Ryan Dunn and landing Blake Buchanan is an excellent start for the class of 2023.

