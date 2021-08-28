UVA Sports World Reacts to Isaac Traudt’s Commitment

The UVA basketball world took to social media in force to react to Isaac Traudt’s announcement on Saturday that he would be committing to the Virginia men’s basketball program.

Fellow UVA four-star recruit in the class of 2022 Isaac McKneely was the first to express his excitement over Traudt’s commitment to Virginia.

Traudt and McKneely will be joining forces to form a combo which has already been named “Isaac Squared” by the UVA fanbase.

Traudt joins McKneely and Leon Bond in a trio of four-star players headed to Virginia. Tony Bennett’s 2022 class of commits is now the 4th-ranked recruiting class in the country.

McKneely and Bond also congratulated their new teammate on Instagram.

Finally, UVA associate head coach Jason Williford echoed the sentiments of the entire UVA basketball fanbase.

It certainly is, coach Williford. It certainly is.