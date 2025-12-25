Why Virginia Could Be Duke’s Biggest ACC Threat This Season

The Virginia Cavaliers' men's basketball team has been cementing itself as a serious threat in the ACC this year. Earlier this week, the Cavaliers wrapped up their non-conference play on a high note after securing a 95-51 blowout victory over American. Now, UVA is riding a near-perfect 11-1 overall record as they head into their first conference matchup against Virginia Tech on Dec. 31.

Head coach Ryan Odom has made it clear that the Cavaliers will be facing tough competition in the coming weeks, and as he stated during his latest postgame press conference, "... The stakes are going to get higher. The pressure is going to elevate, and we have to handle it, you know, really, really well. We're not going to be perfect at that. And we understand that because this is a really good league this year. Our league's off to a great start relative to its competitors, and we're excited to get going."

Likewise, UVA will be a daunting opponent for other programs to face. Although they're under a new coach with several new faces on the roster, the Cavaliers are seemingly unstoppable as of late. Looking ahead at their upcoming schedule, Virginia could be the most daunting opponent for several programs this year, but perhaps for one squad, in particular.

What To Expect From UVA vs. Duke Matchup

Right now, Duke is running 11-1 overall, placing the Blue Devils just below California (12-1) and North Carolina (12-1) in the ACC. Although both programs have made more consistent progress this season than UVA, the Cavaliers are starting to click on both sides of the ball. This is going to turn them into a fierce competitor on the court, more than they already are.

Duke's key player in terms of offensive production is freshman guard Cameron Boozer, who is leading his team with an average of 23.2 points per game. However, he is also leading the Blue Devils in rebounds (10.0), assists (4.0) and steals (1.7). The only teammate to come close to his level of production at the basket is sophomore Isaiah Evans, who averages 11.8 points per game.

Similarly, UVA is largely led by young talent, notably Thijs De Ridder, Chance Mallory and Johann Grünloh. When Duke and Virginia face each other on Feb. 28, it will be a battle of young players who are looking to carve out a name for themselves in college basketball.

Both programs will be tested, but at this point, it looks like the Cavaliers will end up being Duke's biggest threat in the ACC this year.

