Virginia Basketball vs. Miami | Scores and Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (8-1, 1-0 ACC) take on the Miami Hurricanes (11-1, 2-0 ACC) in a pivotal ACC ranked matchup on Tuesday night in Coral Gables. Follow along with play-by-play, score updates, and live analysis for No. 6 Virginia at No. 22 Miami below.

This page will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates will be at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.

Shedrick streaks uncontested to the basket off of a screen and Beekman throws a long pass to him for the open dunk. Shedrick and Omier battle physically down low in consecutive possessions but no points are scored. Gardner slips a screen and hits an open elbow jumper to get Virginia within six points. Miami again catches Virginia off guard by pushing the tempo and Wong gets past Beekman for a layup. Omier pump-fakes to send Gardner and Vander Plas flying by and hits a short hook shot to push the Miami lead back up to ten. Vander Plas takes a deep three at the end of the half and misses it. Miami takes a 36-26 lead into the halftime break.

Virginia 26, Miami 36 | Halftime

Isaac McKneely knifes his way to the basket and draws a foul. His layup attempt was rattling around the rim and then Caffaro tipped it in. It's unclear if McKneely's layup was going to fall, but Caffaro's tap-in certainly doesn't count. It appears Caffaro didn't hear the whistle. McKneely goes to the line and makes both free throws. McKneely gets caught flat-footed and Nijel Pack gets past him and elevates for an open mid-range jumper. Taine Murray curls around a screen and smoothly hits a floater in the paint. Wong uses a screen and drives inside, hanging in the air to hit a tough shot off the glass over Caffaro. Beekman threads a nice pocket pass down the Gardner for a shot push shot from the baseline. Wong has his shot blocked at the rim but Omier is there for the offensive rebound and putback. Beekman comes around a screen and elevates for a mid-range jumper and sinks it.

Virginia 22, Miami 32 | 3:39 1H

Omier makes both free throws. Taine Murray has checked into the game, seeing real minutes for the first time in weeks. Wong drives baseline and fires an impressive bullet pass to Bensley Joseph for a wide open corner three. The Hurricanes have successfully sped up the tempo of the game, a difficult thing to do against the Cavaliers. Kihei Clark threads a sweet bounce pass underneath to Francisco Caffaro, who gets into the box score for the first time in several games. Harlond Beverly finds Joseph open again, this time in the opposite corner, and Joseph knocks down the three. Miami pushes ball up the floor quickly and Isaiah Wong hits a tough step-back three-pointer plus a foul on Taine Murray. Wong completes the four-point play to cap a 12-2 run for the Hurricanes, who now lead by 14 points. Caffaro grabs an offensive rebound and gets fouled, swishing both free throws.

Virginia 14, Miami 26 | 7:56 1H

Kadin Shedrick rolls free off of a screen and Reece Beekman feeds him the ball, but Shedrick misses the point-blank layup. Isaiah Wong muscles his way inside and draws a foul, making both free throws. Vander Plas seems to have put the Houston game completely behind him. He uses a sweet rip through move to get around his defender on the baseline for an easy layup. Virginia gives up multiple offensive rebounds and Norchad Omier earns two free throws.

Virginia 10, Miami 14 | 11:48 1H

Isaac McKneely checks into the game and immediately pulls the trigger on a three-pointer but he has his shot blocked. Isaiah Wong spins on Kihei Clark and knocks down a jumper from the baseline to put the Canes up by 10. UVA finally ends the Miami run as Clark hits a much-needed three from the top of the key. A great sign for Virginia as Ben Vander Plas confidently knocks down a catch-and-shoot three-pointer from the right wing. Vander Plas follows that up with another strong play at the other end of the floor as he draws an offensive foul on Miller.

Virginia 8, Miami 12 | 14:06 1H

Virginia gets to the ball to Jayden Gardner right away on the first possession and he uses a nice series of moves to create space before hitting a short jumper to get UVA on the board. Jordan Miller answers for Miami by tipping in a missed shot. The Hurricanes chase down a long rebound and move the ball quickly down the floor leading to an open transition three-pointer for Miller. Armaan Franklin misses a three and then Miami hits another three as Wooga Poplar hits from the right wing. UVA comes up empty again and then Nijel Pack hits a step-back jumper on the baseline to put Miami up 10-2. Tony Bennett calls timeout and shows uncharacteristic amount of emotion on the sideline as he is incensed with his team's start to the game.

Virginia 2, Miami 10 | 17:12 1H