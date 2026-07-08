Virginia basketball doubles down in pursuit of 5-star 2027 SF Moussa Kamissoko

It's no secret that UVA HC Ryan Odom is dead set on bringing in a dominant wing or two in the 2027 recruiting cycle, and his No.1 target is most likely Moussa Kamissoko.

The 6'8", 180-pound small forward from Long Island Lutheran (Glen Head, NY) is currently ranked as the No.4 SF in the 2027 class and the No.14 overall player in the cycle according to 247Sports.com's composite rankings.

Though Virginia has been in constant contact with the elite forward, they'll have to fight until the very end of his recruitment, as programs like Alabama, Kentucky, UConn, Syracuse, and Louisville are courting him as well.

2027 5⭐️ Moussa Kamissoko is one of the most dynamic prospects in the ‘27 class.



He told @LeagueRDY he’s been hearing the most from Arkansas, Louisville, Auburn, NC State, Virginia, Oklahoma State, Penn State and NC State.



He’s playing his junior season for @LuHiBasketball. #7… pic.twitter.com/uZNVUfn9G1 — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) January 27, 2026

UVA officially offered him on June 4th, but Ryan Odom and the Cavaliers' staff have been in talks with him since January of this year.

What kind of prospect is he?

Two of his most attractive attributes are his length and natural scoring ability from all three areas of the floor.

As far as his offensive game, he's very comfortable shooting under pressure and has a beautiful jump shot. He has a high release, which makes it incredibly hard for defenders to attempt a block, and his above-average basketball IQ is evident when he's moving around the floor both on and off-ball. Kamissoko can create his own shots fairly often, and he also knows how to find open bubbles to catch-and-shoot from.

5⭐️ Moussa Kamissoko got busy is first 3 sessions of EYBL averaging



17.5 points per game

6.3 rebounds per game

1.5 assists per game pic.twitter.com/WaQnvGlVNG — Underground Hoops (@uhoopsllc) July 3, 2026

He's a smart passer as well and knows when to give the ball away if he's in a bind, especially when driving to the hoop or stymied on the perimeter. He's not one of those wings who tries to force his way around the floor when other options are available to him.

On defense, his length allows him to consistently smother opposing ball-handlers with his enormous wingspan and elite reach. Kamissoko is excellent at shutting down passing lanes, blocking shots, and closing out on perimeter shooters.

He's one of the top "true" two-way wings in the 2027 class, and exactly the type of player that Coach Odom is searching for right now. Kamissoko would be able to come in, immediately step into a starting role for the Cavaliers, and likely be a one-and-done player if he lives up to his recruiting hype.

It hasn't been confirmed yet, but some recruiting services believe that Virginia is firmly in his top three schools right now alongside Syracuse and Penn State. As mentioned earlier, Kamissoko's recruitment will likely be a battle until the very last moment due to his pedigree and overall skill set, but Ryan Odom isn't afraid of competition when it comes to recruiting.

UVA fans are probably going to hear Moussa Kamissoko's name come up quite a bit over the next 4-6 months, as the coaching staff turns up the heat for the potentially elite small forward.