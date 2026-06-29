Virginia lands commitment from rising international forward Nolan Adekunle

It was recently reported that Virginia basketball received a commitment from German SF Nolan Adekunle, a promising wing who currently plays for Gladiators Trier in the G-BBL.

A glimpse of new UVA forward Nolan Adekunle.



A long wing with the ability to be a multi-positional defender, finish inside and shoot from distance (42.3% last season). pic.twitter.com/gk8BOGVDXZ — Preston Willett (@PrestonWillett) June 29, 2026

The 6'6" small forward was recently being touted as one of Germany's top up-and-coming wings after being utilized as a high-level 3&D type of player in the country's top domestic league. He was averaging 8.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.1 APG, and shooting 42.3% from the three-point line this season.

Adekunle is very good at driving the lane and attacking the basket, being able to slice through opposing frontcourts using a variety of different euro-step variations and power moves in the paint. He isn't afraid to throw his body around and draw fouls either, which is something that UVA's offense was missing in 2025/2026.

Versatility is the name of the game for Nolan Adekunle

He's also been improving as a three-point shooter each season, and has now become fairly reliable from deep, which has really caused him to explode from a hype standpoint over the past couple of months.

A glimpse of new UVA forward Nolan Adekunle.



A long wing with the ability to be a multi-positional defender, finish inside and shoot from distance (42.3% last season). pic.twitter.com/gk8BOGVDXZ — Preston Willett (@PrestonWillett) June 29, 2026

Adekunle has also shown the ability to consistently guard all types of players on defense, really hammering home his reputation for being able to defend positions 1 through 4 at a high level. He's built really well and is a bit stockier than most small forwards, which helps him successfully stand his ground against bigger power forwards.

It's no surprise that Ryan Odom and Co. went after someone like Adekunle recently, as the team has been looking for versatility on the perimeter, especially on defense. Losing the defensive production from players Jacari White, Malik Thomas, and even Devin Tillis this offseason created a potential problem for the Cavaliers heading into 2026.

The ACC is chock-full of elite scorers, and if Virginia is going to have another great season in 2026/2027, then they had to go out and bring someone else in to help deal with those types of players.

Nolan Adekunle joins Sam Lewis and Martin Carrere in UVA's small forward room, giving them another wing option to utilize in a plethora of different ways.

Also, an under-the-radar perk of adding Adekunle is the simple fact that this now likely gives Ryan Odom the freedom to use Christian Harmon as a shooting guard on a full-time basis. There were lots of rumors being floated around that the team wanted Harmon to be featured as a guard, but the lack of depth on the wing was going to force the staff to rotate him there as well.