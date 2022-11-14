Skip to main content

Virginia Basketball Hosts Three Class of 2025 Recruits

Three potential recruiting targets in the class of 2025 took unofficial visits to UVA this week
Tony Bennett had his hands full this week with the start of the 2022-2023 Virginia men's basketball season, but he still had time to host a few potential recruiting targets. Three recruits from the class of 2025 took unofficial visits to UVA over the past week. 

Two players from Sidwell Friends School in Washington D.C. - 6'5" guard Jalen Rougier-Roane and 6'3" guard Acaden Lewis were both at Virginia on Wednesday for unofficial visits. 

Rougier-Roane and Lewis are teammates with Caleb Williams, a 6'7" wing in the class of 2024 who received a scholarship offer from Virginia back on August 4th. 

This past weekend, the Cavaliers also hosted Landon Vanderwarker, a 6'7" forward from Columbus, Ohio. 

It's still very early in the recruiting process for 2025 recruits, who are currently sophomores in high school. So, Tony Bennett and company have yet to extend a scholarship offer to any recruits in this cycle. But, these unofficial visits are the first steps for the Cavaliers in sifting through the talent in this recruiting class to determine potential targets, so it's nice to see who is on Virginia's radar. 

