Skip to main content

Virginia Basketball Offers 2024 Wing Caleb Williams

The 6'7" wing from Washington D.C. picked up an offer from the Cavaliers while on a visit to UVA on Thursday
Caleb Williams, Sidwell Friends School basketball

6'7" wing Caleb Williams (Washington, D.C.) is the fourth prospect to be offered by Virginia in the recruiting class of 2024.

Virginia was one of the first schools Caleb Williams took a visit to as he began his recruiting process earlier this summer. On Wednesday, the 2024 prospect returned to UVA for another visit and picked up an offer from the Cavaliers in the process. Williams, a 6'7" wing from Sidwell Friends School in Washington D.C., announced via Twitter on Thursday that he has received an offer from Virginia. 

A four-star prospect per On3's recruiting database, Williams already has a handful of offers from major basketball programs, including Villanova, Maryland, Michigan, Indiana, Georgetown, Virginia Tech, Penn State, and Georgia Tech. Williams has yet to be rated by 247Sports, but it is expected that he will be in the four-star range. 

READ MORE: Two Virginia Basketball Recruiting Targets Schedule Visits to Grounds

Williams took an unofficial visit to UVA back on June 21st and seemed very enthusiastic about continuing to build a relationship with the Virginia program and coaching staff. It appears that relationship has continued to develop with Tony Bennett and company making it official with a scholarship offer. 

Caleb Williams is the fourth player in the class of 2024 to be extended an offer by Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers, joining five-star power forward Jarin Stevenson (Pittsboro, NC), four-star shooting guard Jaeden Mustaf (Matthews, NC), and four-star combo guard Jayden "Juke Harris" (Salisbury, NC). 

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Two Virginia Basketball Recruiting Targets Schedule Visits to Grounds

WATCH: Tony Elliott and Players Recap First UVA Football Practice

Five Questions for Virginia Football Entering Fall Camp

UVA Women's Soccer Ranked No. 4 in United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll

Virginia Baseball: Brian Gursky Signs With New York Mets

Virginia Basketball Extends Offer to 2024 Guard Jayden "Juke" Harris

Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Guard Jaeden Mustaf

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Tony Bennett, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Two Virginia Basketball Recruiting Targets Schedule Visits to Grounds

By Matt Newton1 hour ago
Virginia football head coach Tony Elliott addresses his team following the first day of fall practice.
Football

WATCH: Tony Elliott and Players Recap First UVA Football Practice

By Matt Newton1 hour ago
Tony Elliott, Virginia Cavaliers head football coach
Football

Five Questions for Virginia Football Entering Fall Camp

By Matt NewtonAug 3, 2022 1:17 PM EDT
Virginia women's soccer ranked No. 4 in United Soccer Coaches preseason poll.
All Sports

UVA Women's Soccer Ranked No. 4 in United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll

By Matt NewtonAug 3, 2022 10:16 AM EDT
Virginia pitcher Brian Gursky signed a free agent deal with the New York Mets.
Pro Hoos

Virginia Baseball: Brian Gursky Signs With New York Mets

By Matt NewtonAug 3, 2022 10:05 AM EDT
Salisbury guard Jayden "Juke" Harris picks up an offer from the Virginia Cavaliers.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Extends Offer to 2024 Guard Jayden "Juke" Harris

By Matt NewtonAug 2, 2022 5:49 PM EDT
Jaeden Mustaf DeMatha
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Guard Jaeden Mustaf

By Matt NewtonAug 2, 2022 2:27 PM EDT
UVA football target Jacob Cruz will make his college decision soon.
Football

Virginia Football Target Jacob Cruz to Announce Decision Friday

By Matt NewtonAug 2, 2022 1:38 PM EDT