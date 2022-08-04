Virginia Basketball Offers 2024 Wing Caleb Williams

6'7" wing Caleb Williams (Washington, D.C.) is the fourth prospect to be offered by Virginia in the recruiting class of 2024.

Virginia was one of the first schools Caleb Williams took a visit to as he began his recruiting process earlier this summer. On Wednesday, the 2024 prospect returned to UVA for another visit and picked up an offer from the Cavaliers in the process. Williams, a 6'7" wing from Sidwell Friends School in Washington D.C., announced via Twitter on Thursday that he has received an offer from Virginia.

A four-star prospect per On3's recruiting database, Williams already has a handful of offers from major basketball programs, including Villanova, Maryland, Michigan, Indiana, Georgetown, Virginia Tech, Penn State, and Georgia Tech. Williams has yet to be rated by 247Sports, but it is expected that he will be in the four-star range.

READ MORE: Two Virginia Basketball Recruiting Targets Schedule Visits to Grounds

Williams took an unofficial visit to UVA back on June 21st and seemed very enthusiastic about continuing to build a relationship with the Virginia program and coaching staff. It appears that relationship has continued to develop with Tony Bennett and company making it official with a scholarship offer.

Caleb Williams is the fourth player in the class of 2024 to be extended an offer by Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers, joining five-star power forward Jarin Stevenson (Pittsboro, NC), four-star shooting guard Jaeden Mustaf (Matthews, NC), and four-star combo guard Jayden "Juke Harris" (Salisbury, NC).

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Two Virginia Basketball Recruiting Targets Schedule Visits to Grounds

WATCH: Tony Elliott and Players Recap First UVA Football Practice

Five Questions for Virginia Football Entering Fall Camp

UVA Women's Soccer Ranked No. 4 in United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll

Virginia Baseball: Brian Gursky Signs With New York Mets

Virginia Basketball Extends Offer to 2024 Guard Jayden "Juke" Harris

Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Guard Jaeden Mustaf