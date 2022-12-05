Virginia Basketball Remains at No. 3 in AP Top 25 as Top Three Hold Serve

For the second-consecutive week, the Virginia men's basketball team came in at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Poll. UVA notched two close wins this week at Michigan and against Florida State to remain unbeaten at 7-0 on the season. The Cavaliers received three first-place votes.

The top three teams held serve as No. 1 Houston and No. 2 Texas each maintained their spots. No. 4 Arizona fell to No. 10 after losing to Utah, allowing Purdue to move up to No. 4, while UConn jumped three spots to No. 5.

Virginia is one of only two ACC teams ranked in the Top 25, joining No. 15 Duke. North Carolina, which entered the season as the No. 1 team in the nation, has dropped completely out of the rankings after losing four-consecutive games.

We are now less than two weeks away from a colossal showdown between No. 1 Houston and No. 3 Virginia on Saturday, December 17th at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA hosts James Madison on Tuesday night and then has 11 days off before the top-ranked Cougars come to Charlottesville. Houston hosts North Florida, No. 9 Alabama, and North Carolina A&T before traveling to Virginia.

No. 2 Texas hosts No. 17 Illinois on Tuesday night. A win by the Fighting Illini in that game could set up a No. 1 vs. No. 2 battle between Virginia and Houston on December 17th.

AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll - Week 5

Houston (8-0) Texas (6-0) Virginia (7-0) Purdue (8-0) UConn (9-0) Kansas (8-1) Tennessee (7-1) Alabama (7-1) Arkansas (7-1) Arizona (7-1) Auburn (8-0) Baylor (6-2) Maryland (8-0) Indiana (7-1) Duke (8-2) Kentucky (6-2) Illinois (6-2) Gonzaga (5-3) UCLA (7-2) Iowa State (7-1) Creighton (6-3) San Diego State (6-2) Mississippi State (8-0) TCU (6-1) Ohio State

Others receiving votes: Iowa (70), Charleston (54), Miami (29), Virginia Tech (27), Arizona State (20), Utah (16), Wisconsin (16), UNLV (14), Texas Tech 10), West Virginia (8), Marquette (7), Xavier (6), New Mexico (3), Memphis (3), Michigan State (3), Missouri (2), North Carolina (1), Kansas State (1)

