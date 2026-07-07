Virginia basketball's way-too-early starting five projection 2.0
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Thankfully, there has been some clarity over the past couple of weeks when it comes to Virginia's current roster, and now the Cavaliers' projected starting five has begun to take shape for HC Ryan Odom and Co.
As we get closer and closer to the 2026/2027 season, players' roles will become clearer as well. For example, it looks like Sam Lewis will now be relied upon as both a shooter and ball-handler this year, as the coaching staff has been searching for more facilitators on offense.
PG - Chance Mallory
Mallory was undoubtedly the top rotational point guard last season for UVA's 30-win team, and now he'll get the chance to be a full-time starter in 2026.
Though he has some work to do when it comes to being a more consistent shooter, his ability to be a lockdown defender on the perimeter should allow him to become one of the conference's top all-around point guards in 2026/2027.
SG - Jurian Dixon
From the looks of things, Dixon appears to be the favorite to start at shooting guard for UVA right now, as he's a much better and more diverse scorer than Christian Harmon. Though Harmon has more size and is more physical at the point of attack, Ryan Odom values the versatility that Jurian Dixon brings to the backcourt.
SF - Sam Lewis
As mentioned earlier, Sam Lewis is going to have a much larger role for Virginia in 2026/2027, and that's no surprise, given that he was one of the team's most consistent players last year. He has excellent size and is a top-notch three-point shooter, being able to score in droves when he's on top of his game.
Lewis is listed as a small forward, but the position is sort of interchangeable with the shooting guard spot in Ryan Odom's scheme. It's more like the team simply has "two wings" instead of a traditional 2/3 spot.
PF- Thijs De Ridder
There's not much to say here; De Ridder is one of the top-scoring forwards in college basketball, and he'll be a force in 2026/2027 again. Very few ACC power forwards can hang with him in the paint, and it's going to be interesting to see if he finds more of a mean streak this year.
There were times when he should've been more aggressive at the rim last season, but decided to try and hit a sloppy hook shot or jumper.
C - Johann Grünloh
Grünloh has reportedly gained a good amount of weight this offseason in an attempt to match the physicality of some of the league's top centers, as well as to be a more effective rebounder.
To be 100% honest, this is such an intriguing thing to see and hear because it shows how devoted he is to the game and his role with the team. It's no secret that, despite being 7'0" tall, he wasn't the best rebounder in 2025/2026 and hurt the team against programs with overly physical frontcourts.
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Matt is a diehard 'Hoos fan who currently resides just north of Charlottesville and has been covering the NFL and collegiate sports for close to a decade for various networks like Athlon Sports, SBNation, and FanSided. He most recently covered the Texas Longhorns as the Site Expert/Managing Editor for Hook’Em Headlines through FanSided. Matt’s also been covering the NFL Draft as a credentialed media member for five years, and his work has been referenced or featured on major platforms such as Bleacher Report and Yahoo Sports.Follow CoachWilson66