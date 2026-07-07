Virginia basketball's way-too-early starting five projection 2.0

Thankfully, there has been some clarity over the past couple of weeks when it comes to Virginia's current roster, and now the Cavaliers' projected starting five has begun to take shape for HC Ryan Odom and Co.

As we get closer and closer to the 2026/2027 season, players' roles will become clearer as well. For example, it looks like Sam Lewis will now be relied upon as both a shooter and ball-handler this year, as the coaching staff has been searching for more facilitators on offense.

PG - Chance Mallory

Feb 3, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory (2) shoot the ball while Pittsburgh Panthers forward Roman Siulepa (13) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mallory was undoubtedly the top rotational point guard last season for UVA's 30-win team, and now he'll get the chance to be a full-time starter in 2026.

Though he has some work to do when it comes to being a more consistent shooter, his ability to be a lockdown defender on the perimeter should allow him to become one of the conference's top all-around point guards in 2026/2027.

SG - Jurian Dixon

UC Irvine Anteaters guard Jurian Dixon (24) yells one excitement Thursday, April 3, 2025, during the National Invitational Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

From the looks of things, Dixon appears to be the favorite to start at shooting guard for UVA right now, as he's a much better and more diverse scorer than Christian Harmon. Though Harmon has more size and is more physical at the point of attack, Ryan Odom values the versatility that Jurian Dixon brings to the backcourt.

SF - Sam Lewis

Feb 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) shoots against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, Sam Lewis is going to have a much larger role for Virginia in 2026/2027, and that's no surprise, given that he was one of the team's most consistent players last year. He has excellent size and is a top-notch three-point shooter, being able to score in droves when he's on top of his game.

Lewis is listed as a small forward, but the position is sort of interchangeable with the shooting guard spot in Ryan Odom's scheme. It's more like the team simply has "two wings" instead of a traditional 2/3 spot.

PF- Thijs De Ridder

Dec 22, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) drives to the basket as American University Eagles guard Madden Collins (2) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's not much to say here; De Ridder is one of the top-scoring forwards in college basketball, and he'll be a force in 2026/2027 again. Very few ACC power forwards can hang with him in the paint, and it's going to be interesting to see if he finds more of a mean streak this year.

There were times when he should've been more aggressive at the rim last season, but decided to try and hit a sloppy hook shot or jumper.

C - Johann Grünloh

Jan 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Johann Grunloh (17) moves the ball to the basket against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grünloh has reportedly gained a good amount of weight this offseason in an attempt to match the physicality of some of the league's top centers, as well as to be a more effective rebounder.

To be 100% honest, this is such an intriguing thing to see and hear because it shows how devoted he is to the game and his role with the team. It's no secret that, despite being 7'0" tall, he wasn't the best rebounder in 2025/2026 and hurt the team against programs with overly physical frontcourts.