Nolan Adekunle’s case to start for Virginia basketball this season

For Virginia basketball, four starters are obvious — Thijs De Ridder, Johann Grunloh, Sam Lewis, and Chance Mallory. That quartet is experienced, and more importantly, experienced together.

There is still one starting spot up for grabs.

Many media outlets project that shooting guard spot will go to Jurian Dixon, a junior transfer who averaged 15.9 points per game at UC Irvine. Others have projected the starting role to go to Christian Harmon, a senior transfer who averaged 12.8 points last year at Arkansas State.

There is also a third option — one that might align even better with Coach Ryan Odom’s system. The wildcard choice could be to start Nolan Adekunle at small forward and slide Lewis over to shooting guard.

The latest UVA addition

Adekunle as a starter makes sense. He is an aggressive defender (especially in the paint) and a sharpshooter who hit 42.3 percent of his three-point attempts in the top German league last season. He also brings loads of experience as a 24-year-old who has been in European leagues since 2018.

There is only one basketball. It will often be in the hands of Mallory, De Ridder down low or Lewis on the perimeter. Virginia does not need a shooting guard who likes to operate with the ball. The Cavaliers need a player who can contribute without the ball and be a plus defender.

Adekunle, at 6-foot-6, played power forward in Germany. He should be capable of guarding at the small forward position — which would be valuable for Virginia. Adekunle is also an adept catch-and-shoot weapon who can park himself in the corner and be a reliable shooter from long distance.

The picture also makes sense when considering Odom’s starting lineup last year. Not all starters were consistent scorers. Grunloh’s primary value was as a defender and rebounder, while Dallin Hall did a bit of everything. Malik Thomas was the high-volume shot-taker, and De Ridder and Lewis were the efficient scorers.

Meanwhile, the bench featured potent scorers in Mallory and Jacari White. Perhaps Dixon and Harmon are suited for roles like those (strictly from a possession and minutes standpoint). Odom likes to get several players involved — and bench scoring is essential for Virginia.

Adekunle’s defense might push him to a starting position. If he starts, the Cavaliers would have a lineup in which four starters check in at 6-foot-6 or taller. That could be a helpful setup in case opponents switch Mallory into unfavorable matchups in which he is guarding a player that is well over half a foot taller.

However, Adekunle does have to adjust to ACC basketball — a different style than the German BBL. Dixon or Harmon might have an inside track to start due to their NCAA experience. But even if Adekunle comes off the bench, he could be a strong fit alongside the core four starters for extended stretches of play.