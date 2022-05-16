South Carolina DT Devontae Davis Transfers to Virginia Football

UVA football strikes again in the transfer portal with a big addition to the defensive line

South Carolina defensive tackle Devontae Davis has committed to the Virginia football program as a grad transfer, as announced by Davis in a social media post on Monday afternoon.

"First I would like to thank God for allowing me to continue to do what I love. I would also like to thank Coach Elliott and his staff for this amazing opportunity," Davis said in the post. "With that being said I will be attending the University of Virginia for my last season."

A 6'4", 300-pound defensive tackle from New Ellenton, South Carolina, Davis spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career playing Junior College football for Georgia Military College, where he registered nine sacks and 45 tackles in 19 total games in 2017 and 2018.

Davis enrolled at South Carolina in time to participate in the team's camp leading up to the Belk Bowl, a game which the Gamecocks lost to Virginia by a score of 28-0. After suffering a foot injury in fall camp in 2019 that required season-ending surgery, Davis has been stuck in a reserve role in Columbia for the last two seasons. He appeared in just one game in the 2020 season and then played in eight games in 2021, recording four total tackles, three of which came in a single game against Texas A&M on October 23rd.

With his size and experience, Davis is a case of untapped potential that the Cavaliers will look to extract and maximize to supplement Virginia's defensive line this fall.

Davis visited Washington, Marshall, and UConn this past week before taking a visit to UVA. The visit went well and Davis has chosen to play his final season of college football in the orange and blue.

