Live Updates: Virginia Basketball vs. Georgia

Live analysis and score updates for the Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball game against the Coppin State Eagles on Monday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey as part of the Roman Legends Classic.

Starting Lineups

Virginia

Kihei Clark

Reece Beekman

Armaan Franklin

Jayden Gardner

Kadin Shedrick

Georgia

Jailyn Ingram

Jabri Abdur-Rahim

Kario Oquendo

Aaron Cook

Braelen Bridges

First Half

Virginia misses its first six shots of the game. Georgia's Aaron Cook gets a tough driving floater to fall off the glass to put the Bulldogs up 6-2. Armaan Franklin drives the lane and scores on a floater. Franklin and Reece Beekman team up to force a steal and Franklin takes the ball the other way for a breakaway layup to tie the game.

Virginia 6, Georgia 6 | 15:42 1H

Armaan Franklin makes a transition three from the right wing. Then, Reece Beekman steals and scores in transition. Beekman finds Franklin for another floater and Franklin already has 11 points. Braelen Bridges makes a jumper to end the 11-0 UVA run. Jayden Gardner uses a beautiful spin move on the baseline and finishes the up-and-under off the glass. Back-to-back threes by Jailyn Ingram brings Georgia back within one, but Beekman responds with a beautiful drive and finish in the lane.

Virginia 17, Georgia 14 | 11:08 1H

Igor Milicic Jr. checks into the game and immediately splashes a three-pointer. On the next UVA possession, Kody Stattmann has a great drive to the rim but can't finish the dunk. Georgia's Christian Wright is fouled and finishes the layup to tie the game at 20, but he misses the free throw.

Virginia 20, Georgia 20 | 7:58 1H

Kihei Clark catches and shoots on the left wing and drains the three-pointer and Gardner hits a pull-up elbow jumper for a nice little 5-0 run for Virginia. The Bulldogs respond with a 6-0 run, capped off by a Bridges layup to give Georgia its first lead since early in the game. A steal by Franklin turns into a basket on the other end as Beekman drops it off for a Gardner layup and Virginia regains the lead.

Virginia 27, Georgia 26 | 3:42 1H

UVA forces a shot clock violation and Kihei Clark scores a layup on the other end. Braelen Bridges scores again and has 12 points (leads all scorers) for Georgia.

Kihei Clark is fouled on his drive with 2.2 seconds remaining. Clark makes both free throws to pull UVA within one, but Francisco Caffaro fouls Jaxon Etter after he releases his half-court attempt at a buzzer beater. The shot falls well short of the rim, but Etter shoots three free throws as Caffaro collided with him after the ball had already left his hands. Etter makes two of three free throws and Georgia takes a three-point lead into halftime.

Halftime: Virginia 31, Georgia 34

Second Half

Kihei Clark makes his second three of the game to tie things up at 34 on UVA's first possession. Armaan Franklin hits a pull-up mid-range jumper for his first basket since early in the first half. Virginia goes on a 6-0 run and then forces a shot clock violation. It was a perfect start to the second half for the Cavaliers, except for the fact that Jayden Gardner and Kadin Shedrick both picked up their third fouls in the first four minutes of the second half and exited the game. Jabri Abdur-Rahim scores a tip-in for Georgia's first basket of the second half.

Virginia 38, Georgia 36 | 15:30 1H