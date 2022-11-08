Virginia Basketball vs. NC Central | Scores and Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers open the 2022-2023 college basketball season against the NC Central Eagles on Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Follow along with score updates and live analysis below. Most recent updates will be at the top of the article.

Current Score: NC Central 4, Virginia 9 | 15:45 1H

Kadin Shedrick wins the tip-off and we are underway here at John Paul Jones Arena for the opener of the 2022-2023 Virginia basketball season. NC Central is whistled for three fouls on UVA's trip, but Virginia ends up turning it over. Brendan Medley-Bacon misses a dunk on NC Central's first trip, but Eric Boone is there for the putback and the Eagles strike first. Armaan Franklin feeds Reece Beekman, who knocks down the catch-and-shoot three from the right wing for UVA's first points of the season. Beekman pays Franklin right back on the next possession, passing to Franklin for an open corner three. Justin Wright gets Kihei Clark to bite on a pump fake and elevates for a mid-range jumper to stop the 6-0 UVA run. Franklin hits his second three in a row, this time with a hand in his face and UVA leads 9-4.

NC Central Starters: Justin Wright, Marque Maultsby, Eric Boone, Kris Monroe, Brendan Medley-Bacon

Virginia Starters: Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner, Kadin Shedrick