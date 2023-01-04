Virginia Basketball vs. Pittsburgh | Scores and Live Updates

Skip to main content

The Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) look to begin the new year with an ACC road win against the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-4, 3-0 ACC) on Tuesday night at the Petersen Events Center. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game below. 

Current Score: Virginia 15, Pittsburgh 9 | 10:56 1H

Nike Sibande drives to the basket and draws a foul on Armaan Franklin and makes 1/2 free throws. Blake Hinson comes free off of a screen and hits a long jumper before Ben Vander Plas can recover. After starting the game on a 6-0 run, Virginia has now gone more than four minutes without scoring and Pitt has tied the game. Clark uses a hesitation move to get to the baseline and then hits fadeaway jumper to end UVA's scoring drought. Franklin pulls the trigger on a quick pull-up jumper from just inside the arc in the right corner and swishes it. Franklin gets open coming down the lane and Shedrick feeds him the ball, leading to a wide open dunk for Franklin. Pittsburgh responds to UVA's 6-0 run as Nike Sibande his a pull-up three-pointer. UVA answers right away as Clark drives baseline and whips a pass out to a wide open Armaan Franklin, who splashes the three-pointer from the left wing.

Virginia 15, Pittsburgh 9 | 10:56 1H

Armaan Franklin gets the scoring started as he comes around a screen and knocks down a catch-and-shoot jumper from the left elbow. Kihei Clark drives baseline and sends a beautiful pass to Kadin Shedrick, who soars to the rim for a dunk. Jayden Gardner comes up with a steal and that leads to another bucket for UVA as Clark gets inside again and hits a floater off the glass. Pittsburgh finally gets on the board more than three and a half minutes into the game as Blake Hinson hits a catch-and-shoot three-pointer off of an inbounds pass. 

Virginia 6, Pittsburgh 3 | 15:49 1H

