Virginia Basketball vs. Pittsburgh | Scores and Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) look to begin the new year with an ACC road win against the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-4, 3-0 ACC) on Tuesday night at the Petersen Events Center. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game below.

This page will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates will be at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.

Current Score: Virginia 15, Pittsburgh 9 | 10:56 1H

Nike Sibande drives to the basket and draws a foul on Armaan Franklin and makes 1/2 free throws. Blake Hinson comes free off of a screen and hits a long jumper before Ben Vander Plas can recover. After starting the game on a 6-0 run, Virginia has now gone more than four minutes without scoring and Pitt has tied the game. Clark uses a hesitation move to get to the baseline and then hits fadeaway jumper to end UVA's scoring drought. Franklin pulls the trigger on a quick pull-up jumper from just inside the arc in the right corner and swishes it. Franklin gets open coming down the lane and Shedrick feeds him the ball, leading to a wide open dunk for Franklin. Pittsburgh responds to UVA's 6-0 run as Nike Sibande his a pull-up three-pointer. UVA answers right away as Clark drives baseline and whips a pass out to a wide open Armaan Franklin, who splashes the three-pointer from the left wing.

Virginia 15, Pittsburgh 9 | 10:56 1H

Armaan Franklin gets the scoring started as he comes around a screen and knocks down a catch-and-shoot jumper from the left elbow. Kihei Clark drives baseline and sends a beautiful pass to Kadin Shedrick, who soars to the rim for a dunk. Jayden Gardner comes up with a steal and that leads to another bucket for UVA as Clark gets inside again and hits a floater off the glass. Pittsburgh finally gets on the board more than three and a half minutes into the game as Blake Hinson hits a catch-and-shoot three-pointer off of an inbounds pass.