Virginia Basketball vs. Virginia Tech | Scores and Live Updates

Score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the UVA men's basketball game against Virginia Tech on Wednesday night
The Virginia Cavaliers (13-3, 5-2 ACC) host the Virginia Tech Hokies (11-6, 1-5 ACC) in the Commonwealth Clash on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game below. 

This page will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates will be at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.

Current Score: Virginia Tech 2, Virginia 10 | 15:46 1H

On the first possession of the game, Kihei Clark comes free around a screen and then threads a bounce pass down low to Ben Vander Plas, who scores with a reverse layup off the glass. Virginia doubles in the post and Justyn Mutts passes out to Grant Basile, who has a free lane to the basket, but Vander Plas fouls Basile to prevent the easy layup. Ryan Dunn checks into the game to replace Vander Plas. Basile makes both free throws. Basile tries to go right at Ryan Dunn, but Dunn stands his ground and then blocks Basile's hook shot attempt. Reece Beekman finds Armaan Franklin down low for a layup. An offensive rebound for Jayden Gardner leads to a second-chance bucket as Franklin gets to the rim for another layup. Kihei Clark picks the pocket of Sean Pedulla and takes it the other way for a breakaway layup. Virginia gets another stop and then Reece Beekman drives to the basket and finishes at the rim plus a foul on Justyn Mutts. It's an 8-0 run for UVA and JPJ is going crazy as the Cavaliers build an early 10-2 lead. 

Virginia Tech 2, Virginia 10 | 15:46 1H

