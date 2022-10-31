Virginia Makes Cut List for 2024 Four-Star Shooting Guard

One of the top 50 recruits in the class of 2024 cut his list from more than 25 offers down to a top 12 and Virginia made the cut.

Jayden "Juke" Harris, a four-star shooting guard from Salisbury, North Carolina, released his top 12 on Monday and included UVA along with Clemson, Wake Forest, NC State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, LSU, Mississippi State, Georgetown, Texas A&M, Houston, and Virginia Tech. He also noted that his recruitment is still open.

247Sports rates Harris as the No. 50 overall prospect in the class of 2024 as well as the No. 11 shooting guard in the country and the No. 5-ranked player in the state of North Carolina. Harris took an unofficial visit to Virginia back in early August and picked up an offer from Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers. UVA was one of several major conference programs to offer Harris, who did not have a single offer until May, but now has offers from over 25 schools.

Harris has taken official visits to Houston and Tennessee so far. He visited Virginia unofficially this summer as well as fellow ACC schools NC State and Virginia Tech. According to an interview with On3, Harris is strongly considering taking official visits to Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and South Florida.

Virginia has active offers out to nine players in the recruiting class of 2024:

PF Jarin Stevenson (Pittsboro, NC)

CG Jaeden Mustaf (Matthews, NC)

SG Jayden "Juke" Harris (Salisbury, NC)

SF Caleb Williams (Washington D.C.)

SF Isaiah Abraham (Warrenton, VA)

SG Rakease Passmore (Asheville, NC)

SF Kon Knueppel (Milwaukee, WI)

PG Daniel Freitag (Minneapolis, MN)

PG Travis Perry (Eddyville, KY)

