Virginia Basketball Extends Offer to 2024 Guard Jayden "Juke" Harris

6'4" guard Jayden "Juke" Harris (Salisbury, NC) picked up an offer from Virginia on Tuesday. Juke Harris/IG

Tony Bennett is working hard this week to prepare his Virginia Cavaliers for their upcoming exhibition trip to Italy, but that has not stopped him from staying busy on the recruiting front. UVA has hosted multiple targets in the class of 2024 this week and Bennett extended offers to two prospects in that class on Tuesday alone.

A few hours after the news broke that Virginia had offered four-star shooting guard Jaeden Mustaf (Matthews, NC) during his unofficial visit, 6'4" combo guard Jayden "Juke" Harris out of Salisbury, North Carolina announced that he has received an offer from UVA following his own visit to Charlottesville.

Harris' recruitment has blown up this week, as he has received offers from Georgetown, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest just in the last seven days. His offer list is now up to more than 20 programs, including Houston, Illinois, NC State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, St. John's, and VCU.

Harris took unofficial visits to NC State and Tennessee earlier this summer and he completed visits to Virginia Tech and Virginia in the last couple of days.

Harris has yet to be ranked by 247Sports or Rivals, but On3's recruiting database has him initially rated as a four-star prospect, as well as the No. 7-ranked player in North Carolina, the No. 18 shooting guard in the class of 2024, and the No. 75 overall prospect in the country.

Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers have officially entered the fray for a player who looks to be one of the most sought-after prospects in the class of 2024.

UVA has now offered three players in the 2024 recruiting class, as Juke Harris and Jaeden Mustaf join five-star power forward Jarin Stevenson (Pittsboro, NC), who picked up an offer from the Cavaliers back in January. Interestingly, all three of Virginia's offers in this class thus far have gone to recruits who currently reside in North Carolina.

