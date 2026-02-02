Virginia Men's Basketball Drops One Spot In Latest AP Top 25 After Recent Wins

Now that the Virginia Cavaliers have sealed another victory over the weekend against Boston College, despite how tight the 73-66 victory was, it seemed likely that UVA would ascend this week's AP Top 25 rankings. But by how much?

Last week, they were ranked at No. 17, dropping three spots from their previous ranking. But now they are starting to get back on track with two consecutive wins under their belt. Having defeated Notre Dame and now the Eagles, many were anticipating a slight rise in their position.

Not unexpectedly, Virginia landed at No. 18 in the latest rankings, dropping one spot. Of course, their placement is bound to change, for better or worse, and the end of the season nears. They have a tough schedule ahead of them, so staying vigilant on the court should be their top priority

What's Helping and What's Hurting?

The Cavaliers have a strong overall record and in conference play, and they have defeated some of their toughest opponents this season, but the work isn't over yet. They're generally reliable on offense with some incredibly productive players at the basket, namely Thijs De Ridder (17.0 points per game) and Malik Thomas (13.0 points per game)—this is undoubtedly one of their strongest attributes this season.

However, when it comes to fouling and defense, they're a bit more unsteady. They have averaged the most fouls among those in the ACC, and there's been little improvement in that department. This aspect of their play has inevitably hurt their play during their 2025-26 campaign.

Adding to the saga is Virginia's tendency to wait until the second half to pull ahead, and sometimes even the final moments of a game. This is a substantial risk that could easily put the Cavaliers in jeopardy later in the season when they face top opponents such as Miami, NC State and Duke. This will be a brutal three-game stretch that the Cavaliers must win this year, and taking an early lead will be imperative.

Virginia's next matchup is scheduled for Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. EST against Pittsburgh. Fortunately, the Cavaliers will have a leg up as this will be a home game for them at John Paul Jones Arena. They have a chance to extend their overall record to 19-3 if they defeat the Panthers, but will they be able to capitalize on this opportunity and maintain their momentum heading into tomorrow?

