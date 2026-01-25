Updated ACC Standings: Virginia Remains Close to Top After Saturday’s Loss

This season has been one for the books for the Virginia Cavaliers. Having lost only three games thus far, the Cavaliers are performing better than most expected out of such a fresh roster with a new head coach. Overall, they've had an impressive season filled with close wins and stunning plays.

Virginia's latest matchup, however, was not so spectacular. In an 85-80 loss to North Carolina, UVA's weak spots on defense became apparent, but their offense wasn't nearly as electric as it has been in previous games this year. As a result, the Cavaliers were handed their second loss in conference play, with the first being to Virginia Tech. Now, it's time to gain back momentum.

With Saturday games across the ACC wrapped up, here's how the updated ACC standings are looking.

1. No. 5 Duke (7-0 ACC, 18-1 overall)

2. No. 18 Clemson (7-1 ACC, 17-4 overall)

3. No. 14 Virginia (5-2 ACC, 16-3 overall)

4. Miami (5-2 ACC, 16-4 overall)

5. NC State (5-2 ACC, 14-6 overall)

6. No. 22 North Carolina (4-3 ACC, 16-4 overall)

7. SMU (4-3 ACC, 15-5 overall)

8. No. 23 Louisville (4-3 ACC, 14-5 overall)

9. Virginia Tech (4-4 ACC, 15-6 overall)

10. California (3-4 ACC, 15-5 overall)

11. Stanford (3-4 ACC, 14-6 overall)

12. Syracuse (3-4 ACC, 12-8 overall)

13. Georgia Tech (2-5 ACC, 11-9 overall)

14. Wake Forest (2-5 ACC, 11-9 overall)

15. Notre Dame (2-5 ACC, 11-9 overall)

16. Boston College (2-5 ACC, 9-11 overall)

17. Florida State (1-6 ACC, 8-12 overall)

18. Pitt (1-6 ACC, 8-12 overall)

Upcoming ACC Basketball Games for the Week of Jan. 26–31

Jan. 26:

- Louisville vs. Duke at 7 p.m. EST

Jan. 27:

- Wake Forest vs. Pitt at 6 p.m. EST

- Virginia vs. Notre Dame at 7 p.m. EST

- Syracuse vs. NC State at 7 p.m. EST

- Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech at 8 p.m. EST

Jan. 28:

- California vs. Florida State at 7 p.m. EST

- Stanford vs. Miami at 9 p.m. EST

Jan. 31:

- Duke vs. Virginia Tech at 12 p.m. EST

- Pitt vs. Clemson at 12 p.m. EST

- Virginia vs. Boston College at 1:30 p.m. EST

- North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech at 2 p.m. EST

- SMU vs. Louisville at 2 p.m. EST

- NC State vs. Wake Forest at 3:45 p.m. EST

- California vs. Miami at 4 p.m. EST

- Notre Dame vs. Syracuse at 6 p.m. EST

- Stanford vs. Florida State at 6 p.m. EST

