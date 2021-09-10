Men’s Basketball Open Recruiting Period Begins and UVA Is Off to the Races

Tony Bennett and company had a busy start to the open recruiting period. See all of the latest UVA men’s basketball recruiting news.

The men’s basketball recruiting dead period ended this week and open recruiting began on Thursday and will continue through November 7th. College basketball coaching staffs are out in force this week visiting schools of uncommitted recruits in the classes of 2022 and 2023. Tony Bennett and his staff have already been quite active on the recruiting trail. Read on for the latest recruiting news as Tony Bennett looks to lock down the future of Virginia basketball.

On Thursday morning, Tony Bennett visited Ridge View High School in Columbia, South Carolina to see five-star forward Gregory Jackson.

UVA offered Jackson in August, but he has offers from 13 schools, with South Carolina and North Carolina as the current favorites to land the No. 2 power forward in the country in the class of 2023.

Tony Bennett also visited Oak Hill Academy in Virginia on Thursday to see five-star point guard Caleb Foster.

Virginia made the cut for Foster’s top eight schools which he announced on social media on August 18th.

Foster is the third-ranked point guard in the country and top-ranked overall player from the state of Virginia. Duke is currently the frontrunner to receive Foster’s commitment when he decides.

Ryan Dunn, a class of 2022 four-star small forward from New York, also released his top eight schools on August 18th, which included Virginia.

Dunn is making an official visit to UVA this weekend and posted on social media from John Paul Jones Arena on Friday morning.

Dunn could potentially become the fourth four-star recruit in the UVA class of 2022, joining Isaac McKneely, Leon Bond, and Isaac Traudt. Virginia is also in the running for Bobi Klintman and Julian Phillips in the class of 2022.

Reed Sheppard, a four-star guard in the class of 2023, has scheduled an official visit to Virginia on October 2nd.

The London, Kentucky native made an unofficial visit to Charlottesville in June and the UVA coaching staff has been following him frequently this summer.