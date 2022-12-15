Skip to main content
Virginia Offers 2024 Four-Star Center From Paul VI

Patrick Ngongba II

UVA has entered the mix for a talented 2024 center from Northern Virginia
Virginia has extended an offer to a talented center in the class of 2024 from Northern Virginia. Four-star center Patrick Ngongba II (Fairfax, VA) announced on Twitter on Wednesday night that he has received an offer from UVA. 

A 6'10", 215-pound center, Ngongba is the No. 3 overall recruit in Virginia, the No. 15 center in the country, and the No. 97 overall prospect in the class of 2024 per 247Sports. Virginia joins a growing list of programs who have offered Ngongba, including Maryland, Georgetown, Iowa, Butler, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Wichita State, George Washington, and others. Ngongba recently took an official visit to Kansas State and has also taken unofficial visits to Maryland, George Mason, and Georgetown. 

Ngongba's mother is former WNBA player and current Georgetown women's basketball assistant coach Tajama Abraham Ngongba and his cousin is Isaiah Abraham, a four-star wing who also has an offer from Virginia. Patrick Ngongba II and Isaiah Abraham both previously played for Highland High School in Warrenton, Virginia before transferring to the high school basketball powerhouse Paul VI in Chantilly, Virginia this season. Paul VI is currently the No. 3-ranked high school team in the nation per Max Preps. 

Virginia now has active offers out to 12 players in the recruiting class of 2024:

PF Jarin Stevenson (Pittsboro, NC)
CG Jaeden Mustaf (Matthews, NC)
SG Jayden "Juke" Harris (Salisbury, NC)
SF Caleb Williams (Washington D.C.)
SF Isaiah Abraham (Fairfax, VA)
SG Rakease Passmore (Asheville, NC)
SF Kon Knueppel (Milwaukee, WI)
PG Daniel Freitag (Minneapolis, MN)
PG Travis Perry (Eddyville, KY)
C Thomas Sorber (Philadelphia, PA)
C Raleigh Burgess (Cincinnati, OH)
C Patrick Ngongba II (Fairfax, VA)

