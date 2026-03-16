Virginia’s Ryan Odom NCAA Tournament Record and Most Memorable Finish

When Ryan Odom was named the Virginia Cavaliers' new head coach back in March 2025, it wasn't entirely clear what would come of the program during their 2025-26 campaign. Not only were they being led by a new head coach, but much of their roster was new—there wasn't a significant amount of established chemistry within the team.

But now, having shocked the nation time and time again throughout the regular season and making a deep run in the ACC Tournament, the Cavaliers are not a program to be overlooked anymore. Virginia's performance this year directly reflects Odom as a coach and his ability to bring his program to postseason contention.

Now, the Hoos are entering the NCAA Tournament as the No. 3 seed in the Midwest region. On Friday, March 20, Virginia will be facing Wright State, the region's No. 14 seed.

This will not be the first time Odom has coached in the NCAA Tournament, and at this rate, the Cavaliers could be in for another deep run after their conference tournament. Odom is adding another NCAA Tourney to his resume, but perhaps he will win it all this time.

Odom's Tournament History

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

During his 2017-18 season while coaching UMBC, Odom led the Retrievers to a shocking upset over the Cavaliers, who were the No. 1 seed, in the first round. This pushed UMBC into the next round to face Kansas State, and although the Retrievers failed to clinch the victory, this marked the start of Odom's coaching journey in the NCAA Tournament.

UMBC's victory over UVA was undoubtedly one of the most groundbreaking upsets in tournament history, as they walked away with a 74-54 win over the No. 1 seed.

A few years later, while coaching Utah State during the 2022-23 season, Odom and the Aggies played in the first round of the tourney, but ultimately faced a 76-65 loss to the Missouri Tigers. Despite their early exit, Odom finished the season 26-9. Not to mention, Utah State ranked 16th nationally in offense that year.

A few years passed without making another NCAA Tournament appearance, but once the 2024-25 season rolled around, it was clear that Odom was leading VCU to the postseason. Sure enough, they made it to the first round, but BYU secured the 80-71 victory.

Entering his upcoming matchup, Odom is carrying a 1-3 NCAA Tournament record. However, his most notable finish was back in 2018 when he led UMBC to an upset over Virginia. Coincidentally, Odom is now looking to guide Virginia to victory this year.