Skip to main content

Virginia Up to No. 6 in Latest AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

The Cavaliers rose one spot to No. 6 after dismantling Boston College on Saturday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Virginia is ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 Men's Basketball poll released on Monday. The Cavaliers rose one spot from No. 7 after extending their winning streak to six games with a comfortable 76-57 victory over Boston College on Saturday. 

Purdue held onto the No. 1 spot, but Alabama slid two spots to No. 4 after losing at Oklahoma on Saturday. Tennessee moved up to No. 2 and Houston held its position at No. 3. Arizona rounds out the top five. 

Virginia continues to be the highest ranked ACC team in the AP Top 25, as the Cavaliers are joined by No. 20 Clemson and No. 23 Miami. North Carolina, NC State, Duke, and Pittsburgh each received votes in this week's poll. 

AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll - Week 13

  1. Purdue (21-1)
  2. Tennessee (18-3)
  3. Houston (20-2)
  4. Alabama (18-3)
  5. Arizona (19-3)
  6. Virginia (16-3)
  7. Kansas State (18-3)
  8. Kansas (17-4)
  9. UCLA (17-4)
  10. Texas (17-4)
  11. Baylor (16-5)
  12. Gonzaga (18-4)
  13. Iowa State (15-5)
  14. Marquette (17-5)
  15. TCU (16-5)
  16. Xavier (17-5)
  17. Providence (17-5)
  18. Saint Mary's (19-4)
  19. Florida Atlantic (21-1)
  20. Clemson (18-4)
  21. Indiana (15-6)
  22. San Diego State (17-4)
  23. Miami (16-5)
  24. UConn (16-6)
  25. Auburn (16-5)

Others receiving votes: Missouri (74), Charleston (68), Illinois (56), Creighton (51), New Mexico (47), North Carolina (47), NC State (39), Boise State (31), Duke (24), Rutgers (17), Texas A&M (16), Northwestern (13), Memphis (10), Arkansas (9), Pittsburgh (9), West Virginia (2), Nevada (2), Oral Roberts (2), Saint Louis (1)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

No. 6 Virginia (16-3, 8-2 ACC) plays at Syracuse on Monday at 7pm. Read a full preview of UVA at Syracuse here: Virginia Basketball at Syracuse Game Preview, Score Prediction

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

The Virginia football program has promoted Adam Mims to the position of wide receivers coach.
Football

Virginia Promotes Adam Mims to be New Wide Receivers Coach

By Matt Newton
Isaac McKneely attempts a three-pointer during the Virginia men's basketball game against Syracuse.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball at Syracuse Game Preview, Score Prediction

By Matt Newton
The Virginia men's tennis team has clinched a spot in the 2023 ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Chicago.
All Sports

No. 1 Virginia Men's Tennis Secures ITA Bid With 4-0 Sweep Over Princeton

By Matt Newton
Camryn Taylor takes a jump shot during the Virginia women's basketball game against Virginia Tech at John Paul Jones Arena.
All Sports

Virginia Falls to No. 12 Virginia Tech 72-60 in Hard-Fought Battle

By Matt Newton
Conor Murphy celebrates after winning the men's 800-meters for the Virginia track & field team at the Penn State National Invitational.
All Sports

Records Fall for Virginia Track at Penn State National Invitational

By Matt Newton
Three-star safety Devin Clark announced his commitment to the Virginia football program.
Football

Virginia Lands Commitment From Three-Star Safety

By Matt Newton
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) dunks against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Amway Center.
Pro Hoos

Trey Murphy III Receives Invite to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest

By Matt Newton
Virginia wrestling vs. North Carolina at Carmichael Arena.
All Sports

Virginia Wrestling Falls at North Carolina 30-9

By Matt Newton