Virginia Up to No. 6 in Latest AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

Virginia is ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 Men's Basketball poll released on Monday. The Cavaliers rose one spot from No. 7 after extending their winning streak to six games with a comfortable 76-57 victory over Boston College on Saturday.

Purdue held onto the No. 1 spot, but Alabama slid two spots to No. 4 after losing at Oklahoma on Saturday. Tennessee moved up to No. 2 and Houston held its position at No. 3. Arizona rounds out the top five.

Virginia continues to be the highest ranked ACC team in the AP Top 25, as the Cavaliers are joined by No. 20 Clemson and No. 23 Miami. North Carolina, NC State, Duke, and Pittsburgh each received votes in this week's poll.

AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll - Week 13

Purdue (21-1) Tennessee (18-3) Houston (20-2) Alabama (18-3) Arizona (19-3) Virginia (16-3) Kansas State (18-3) Kansas (17-4) UCLA (17-4) Texas (17-4) Baylor (16-5) Gonzaga (18-4) Iowa State (15-5) Marquette (17-5) TCU (16-5) Xavier (17-5) Providence (17-5) Saint Mary's (19-4) Florida Atlantic (21-1) Clemson (18-4) Indiana (15-6) San Diego State (17-4) Miami (16-5) UConn (16-6) Auburn (16-5)

Others receiving votes: Missouri (74), Charleston (68), Illinois (56), Creighton (51), New Mexico (47), North Carolina (47), NC State (39), Boise State (31), Duke (24), Rutgers (17), Texas A&M (16), Northwestern (13), Memphis (10), Arkansas (9), Pittsburgh (9), West Virginia (2), Nevada (2), Oral Roberts (2), Saint Louis (1)

No. 6 Virginia (16-3, 8-2 ACC) plays at Syracuse on Monday at 7pm. Read a full preview of UVA at Syracuse here: Virginia Basketball at Syracuse Game Preview, Score Prediction

