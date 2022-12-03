Virginia vs. Florida State | Scores and Live Updates

The No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers (6-0, 0-0 ACC) open ACC play against the Florida State Seminoles (1-8, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA is looking to start 7-0 for the first time since the 2019-2020 season, while FSU is hoping to end a four-game losing streak.

Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for Florida State at Virginia below. This article will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates are at the top of the page. Refresh the page for updates.

Current Score: Florida State 22, Virginia 21 | Halftime

Beekman and Ryan Dunn collide while avoiding a screen, leaving Darin Green Jr. open for a three-pointer. Mills threads a pass to Cameron Corhen out of the pick and roll and Corhen finishes the layup plus a foul on Ryan Dunn. Corhen completes the three-point play and Florida State leads by four. Reece Beekman drives baseline and whips a pass out to Isaac McKneely, who swishes a much-needed three-pointer from the right wing. Virginia gets a stop but can't get a shot to fall on the final possession of the half and Florida State takes a 22-21 lead into halftime. Virginia shoots just 23% from the floor to score a season-low 21 points in the first half.

FSU 22, UVA 21 | Halftime

Virginia gets the ball inside to Jayden Gardner, who turns and hits a short hook shot to end another lengthy scoring drought for Virginia. FSU has an answer right away as Warley throws a nice pass to Naheem McLeod at the rim for an alley-oop dunk. Tom House shows some great acting skills with flop and is rewarded with an offensive foul call on Jayden Gardner. Vander Plas gets inside and passes out to Beekman, who immediately fires a pass to Kihei Clark in the corner for an open three. Reece Beekman blocks a shot on the other end and the crowd at JPJ has come to life. Beekman throws a backdoor pass to a cutting Ryan Dunn, who is fouled by McLeod on a dunk attempt and makes both free throws. Virginia is called for back-to-back touchy foul calls, putting FSU in the bonus. Warley goes to the free throw line and makes both to end a three-minute scoring drought for FSU. Ryan Dunn blocks Cleveland's shot, leading to a fastbreak for UVA, but Armaan Franklin is called for a charge on his layup attempt.

FSU 16, UVA 18 | 3:46 1H

Kihei Clark drives inside and draws a foul on Warley, making both free throws. Isaac McKneely rotates over and pokes the ball away from Caleb Mills, forcing a turnover. UVA gets multiple offensive rebounds in one possession but the Cavaliers miss three shots in one trip. Virginia has missed its last seven shots and 11 of its last 12. Tom House hits another transition three-pointer to give the Seminoles the lead.

FSU 12, UVA 11 | 8:00 1H

FSU breaks down the UVA defense leading to an open floater for Jalen Warley to tie the game. Some cold shooting for both teams to start, as Virginia and Florida State are a combined 0/5 from three and 4/17 from the floor. Vander Plas drives inside and kicks out to Armaan Franklin, who knocks down the catch-and-shoot three from the right wing to end a Virginia scoring drought of more than four minutes. UVA leaves Tom House open in transition and he knocks down the wide open three from the right wing to tie the game again. Virginia has struggled to generate open looks against the Florida State defense, as the Seminoles are switching on all ball screens.

FSU 9, UVA 9 | 11:23 1H

Virginia comes up empty on its first possession but Kadin Shedrick rejects a layup attempt from Caleb Mills on the other end. Reece Beekman is fouled driving to the basket and makes 1/2 free throws to get the Cavaliers on the board. UVA gets another stop and Armaan Franklin drives and draws a foul, and he also makes 1/2 free throws. Darin Green Jr. drives to the rack and draws a foul on Franklin. Green makes both free throws. Franklin slashes to the rim from the right corner and finishes the layup through traffic. UVA gets an offensive rebound and then Kadin Shedrick gets good positioning and elevates for a hook shot in the middle of the paint. Green runs around a couple of screens before receiving a pass and finding his way to the paint for a floater. Gardner turns it over and Cam'Ron Fletcher tries to take the ball coast-to-coast but Shedrick blocks his layup attempt out of bounds.