Virginia vs Marshall Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

Will the Cavs advance to 4-0 on the young season?

Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia head coach Ryan Odom answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images
12:02 1H- Virginia is red-hot from the field and has hit nine of its first 12 field goals and hold a 26-11 lead. Virginia has nine points off turnovers.

14:34 1H- Malik Thomas has provided a instant spark off the bench and has eight points on 3-3 shooting. Virginigia leads 16-6

15:46 1H- Virginia is on a current 6-0 run and is 4-6 from the field early in the game. The Hoos have an 11-4 lead

20:00 1H- Virginia wins the jump ball and the Hoos will start with the ball

Pregame

Starters for Virginia:

G- Dallin Hall

G- Malik Thomas

G- Sam Lewis

F- Thijs De Ridder

C- Johann Grünloh

Virginia takes on Marshall for the first time since 2018 and is looking to begin the year at 4-0. The Hoos were led by Ugonna Onyenso's double-double last time out as he finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 91-53 victory over Hampton on Tuesday night. The Hoos dominated the glass with a 49-25 advantage over the Pirates.

