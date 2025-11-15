Virginia vs Marshall Live Updates | NCAA Basketball
12:02 1H- Virginia is red-hot from the field and has hit nine of its first 12 field goals and hold a 26-11 lead. Virginia has nine points off turnovers.
14:34 1H- Malik Thomas has provided a instant spark off the bench and has eight points on 3-3 shooting. Virginigia leads 16-6
15:46 1H- Virginia is on a current 6-0 run and is 4-6 from the field early in the game. The Hoos have an 11-4 lead
20:00 1H- Virginia wins the jump ball and the Hoos will start with the ball
Pregame
Starters for Virginia:
G- Dallin Hall
G- Malik Thomas
G- Sam Lewis
F- Thijs De Ridder
C- Johann Grünloh
Virginia takes on Marshall for the first time since 2018 and is looking to begin the year at 4-0. The Hoos were led by Ugonna Onyenso's double-double last time out as he finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 91-53 victory over Hampton on Tuesday night. The Hoos dominated the glass with a 49-25 advantage over the Pirates.
More Virginia Basketball News:
•How To Watch Virginia Basketball vs Marshall: Tipoff Time and TV Channel
•CBB Bracketology: Where Should UVA Basketball Land After Its 3-0 Start?
•Everything From Virginia Head Coach Ryan Odom After 93-51 Over Hampton
•The Plus/Minus: Virginia Takes Down Hampton
•Key Takeaways From Virginia's 91-53 Victory Over Hampton On Tuesday Night