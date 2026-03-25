Was Virginia's Loss to Tennessee the Most Painful of the NCAA Tournament?

Virginia entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region and were playing arguably their best basketball of the season. They came close to knocking off Duke in the ACC Championship game and had one of the best defenses in the country. However, they were knocked off by Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and it put a little bit of a damper on what was other wise a terrific season from Ryan Odom in his first season in Charlottesville.

Was the loss to Tennessee the most painful of the NCAA Tournament though?

ESPN's Kevin Pulsifer ranked the Hoos loss to the Volunteers as the 8th worst loss of the tournament so far:

"Another underperformance, another long scoring drought. Virginia led by 4 early on but went scoreless for 5:36, and Tennessee grabbed a lead it would surrender only once. Between multiple replays, a technical foul, multiple late-game air balls and a few questionable-at-best, wrong-at-worst calls, this had to be frustrating for the Hoos, who had lost only to Duke and North Carolina since the calendar flipped to 2026. The instant success of Ryan Odom leading his hometown team wipes away some tears, as the future is bright. But that's the long-term view."

Perspective of the season

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom looks on during the second half against the Wright State Raiders during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

I think there are a few ways to look at UVA's season and I don't think any of them are wrong necessarily.

Odom exceeded expectations for this program in year one. He won 30 games, Virginai was the second best team in the ACC all season long, and they made the ACC Tournament championship where they lost to Duke. If you had told any Virginia fan that at the beginning of the year, I think most would have accepted that.

But the glass half empty approach should be looked at as well. Virginia was 0-3 against teams ranked in the current KenPom top 15, with one of them being a complete blowout. Virginia did a great job against all other teams and that is no small feat, but against the best competition, Virginia could not win and it was tough to see them as a legitimate threat to make a real run in March.

The middle ground is acceptable too. Exceeding expectations was great this year and there is a ton of good to take from Odom's first season at the helm, but it was disappointing to not be able to get to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

After the loss to the Volunteers, Odom talked his takeaways from the season and how things can be improved upon going forward:

"Yeah, I think the biggest thing is when you are able to assemble a group of people that have very high character and care about one another and choose the situation for all the right reasons and really develop some shared experiences together, that special things can happen.

This team really bought in from the beginning. They came in eyes wide open and listened and listened to one another and just gradually became closer and closer and closer and closer. When you have that type of togetherness, you have a really good chance to win. We have some good players. There's no question about it. The depth of this team was the strength of the team overall. It was the character first that helped us achieve the goals of -- Devin Tillis, I wish he were up here. He talked to the team after the loss. He's obviously distraught at that point and just really put things in perspective.

He said, I came here with the goal of making it to the NCAA Tournament, and to do it with you guys was so special. I think they all could relate to that. He literally said, if you ever need me, just call me. I'm a phone call away. That's all these guys. They invested in trying to be the best that they could be and realizing it's going to end at some point. Every team has one life, and unfortunately, ours ended a little sooner than we wanted it to."

Virginia's early exit from the NCAA Tournament was disappointing, but the future is bright in Charlottesville under Odom.