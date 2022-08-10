WATCH: UVA Men's Basketball Departs for Exhibition Tour in Italy

On Wednesday afternoon, the Virginia men's basketball team departed for a 10-day trip to Italy during which the Cavaliers will play four exhibition games against European professional basketball teams.

Watch the Hoos getting ready to leave from John Paul Jones this afternoon in the following video from the Virginia men's basketball twitter account:

UVA will play in four exhibition games over the course of the tour, which will take place from August 10th through August 20th and includes stops in Rome, Florence, Rapallo, and Portofino. The four-match exhibition schedule is as follows:

August 13th - Rome

August 15th - Florence

August 18th & 19th - Rapallo

The UVA men's basketball program is taking a trip to Europe for the fifth time since 1996 and this is the team's first tour since the Cavaliers visited Spain in 2016. Virginia turned in a 5-0 record in that trip and, more importantly, it allowed the incoming first year class of Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome, De'Andre Hunter, and Jay Huff to get acclimated to the team and get some crucial early experience in Tony Bennett's defensive system. Many in the program have attributed some of the team's success in the following years, which of course included the 2019 National Championship, to the early development of the 2016 recruiting class that occurred on that trip to Spain.

The Cavaliers are certainly hopeful for a similar story to unfold with the 2022 recruiting class as they experience their first live action with the Virginia men's basketball program this week in Italy.

