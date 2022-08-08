Virginia Basketball Makes Final Five for Four-Star TJ Power

TJ Power has cut his recruitment down to five schools.

This summer, the 6'8" forward has seen his recruitment blow up with offers coming in from more than 20 major programs, including almost all of the blue bloods. On Monday, TJ Power announced a final five of Duke, Iowa, Virginia, Boston College, and North Carolina.

247Sports rates Power as the No. 51 prospect in the nation, the No. 11 power forward in the class, and the No. 1 player in Massachusetts. He is the No. 21 overall player and the No. 6-ranked power forward according to On3.

A consensus four-star across each of the major recruiting sites, Power has become one of the most highly sought-after recruits in the country after a summer that saw Power establish himself as one of the best shooters in the class of 2023. He averaged 23.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game and shot 42.2% from the floor at EYBL Kansas City. It was after that performance that the blue-blood offers from Kansas, UCLA, North Carolina, and Duke began to roll in.

Virginia jumped in the mix for Power much earlier than that, extending a scholarship offer to the Worcester Academy (Shrewsbury, Massachusetts) product back on May 4th. Power, who has been a fan of the UVA basketball program for a long time, took a visit to Virginia in early June and has developed a strong relationship with Tony Bennett that has persisted through the summer.

“Coach (Tony) Bennett and I are all about the same stuff," Power told On3. "I’m really impressed with their player development and the winning brand there. I love the discipline they have on both ends of the floor and how efficient they are... Me and coach Bennett have built one of the strongest relationships I've had with a coach."

The battle for Power's commitment is sure to get even more intense from here on out, as Virginia must battle with fellow ACC powerhouses Duke and North Carolina, as well as a strong Big Ten program in Iowa and Boston College, which of course sits right in Power's backyard.

Power has not set a commitment date yet, but wants to make his decision some time in September.

With Power being a longtime UVA basketball fan and his strong relationship with Tony Bennett, the Cavaliers have a fighting chance of landing the commitment of one of the most talented prospects in the class of 2023.

