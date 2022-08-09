UVA Lax: Parker and Matsui to Represent Team USA at U21 World Championship

The next chapter of the legendary international lacrosse rivalry between the United States and Canada will be written over the next two weeks at the 2022 World Lacrosse Men's U21 World Championship in Limerick, Ireland. As Team USA goes for gold, two current UVA men's lacrosse players will suit up for the red, white, and blue. Midfielder Danny Parker and defenseman Quentin Matsui, rising fourth years in the Virginia men's lacrosse program, will play for Team USA at the World Championship, which takes place from August 10th through August 20th.

Additionally, Thomas McConvey, an incoming transfer into the UVA men's lacrosse program by way of Vermont, will play for Team Canada at the World Championship.

USA has been placed in Pool A along with Canada, Haudenosaunee, Australia, and England. USA will open up pool play on Wednesday with a showdown against Canada at 5pm (ET).

Team USA pool play schedule:

August 10: USA vs. Canada (5pm ET)

August 11: USA vs. England (9pm ET)

August 14: USA vs. Haudenosaunee (12am ET)

August 15: USA vs. Australia (9pm ET)

Bracket play will begin on August 16th with the quarterfinals following on August 17th, the semifinals on August 18th, and the medal matches taking place on August 20th. Select matches will be broadcast on ESPN.

The United States have won each of the eight men's lacrosse championships at this age group, which used to be restricted to players aged 19 and under. World Lacrosse altered the championship to be U20 moving forward, but this year's championship will be U21 due to COVID-19-related postponements.

In the last U19 World Lacrosse Men's Championship, which took place in 2016, the United States trailed Canada 8-2 at halftime of the gold medal match. The Americans came from behind and won via a last-second goal by then-UVA commit Ryan Conrad, who went on to win a national championship at Virginia. This week in Ireland, Quentin Matsui and Danny Parker will look to follow in Conrad's footsteps and help preserve Team USA's spot on the throne of the lacrosse world.

