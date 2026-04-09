What’s Left of UVA’s Roster and Where They Need To Add in the Transfer Portal

Now that the transfer portal has arrived, it is time for Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom to analyze his roster and determine who he needs to bring to UVA. Having lost significant players due to lack of eligibility, namely Jacari White, Devin Tillis, Malik Thomas, Dallin Hall and Ugonna Onyenso. These were core players that the Hoos will now be without.

As frustrating as these losses are, they were to be expected. Instead, the uncertainty lies with the transfer portal—who will stay and who will go?

Fortunately, a handful of stars will be returning to Virginia, as recently announced. With the portal action now in full swing, let's take a look at how UVA's roster is shaping up and where Odom should go from here.

Who Is Left and Who Does Odom Need?

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Virginia's starting five should be fairly squared away when considering which players have announced their returns. Among those coming back to UVA next season will be leading scorer Thijs De Ridder, Chance Mallory, Johann Grünloh, Martin Carrere, and Elijah Gertrude. Gertrude and Carrere were the most recent players to announce that they'd be returning to the program.

However, there needs to be more depth here—relying solely on these players will not suffice. Until it becomes clearer how many Cavaliers will be returning, Odom needs to be exploring his options in the portal to prepare for a worst-case scenario situation.

This leaves Desmond Roberts, Owen Odom, Carter Lang and Sam Lewis, who UVA is hoping to retain. Depending on whether or not these players stay put will largely dictate how Odom needs to utilize the portal and where he needs to focus his attention.

Virginia has reportedly shown interest in guard Kameron Taylor of UNC Asheville, and landing him would be massive for the Hoos. During his 2025 campaign, he averaged 18.9 points, five rebounds and three assists, while shooting 45.3% from the floor. Filling in the gap at guard is more important now than ever.

Given that the Hoos are losing guards in White, Hall and Thomas, landing a player like Taylor would be a monumental move. The Cavaliers would benefit from some added shooting depth, but overall, if Odom is able to retain his players and ward off the transfer portal, Virginia is shaping up to be a true ACC contender during its 2022-27 campaign.

Odom was incredibly successful in the portal last year, and fans are hoping to see a similar level of success this time around. But retaining players and landing transfers are two different tasks—Odom must be adept at both.