Virginia Reportedly Showing Interest In UNC Asheville Guard Kameron Taylor

The college basketball season ended on Monday, and the offseason officially began on Tuesday with the opening of the transfer portal. Virginia head coach Ryan Odom has been busy trying to retain players and bring in new players for the 2026-2027 roster. Virginia is already showing interest in UNC Asheville Guard Kameron Taylor, who is from the Charlotte area. Now he does embody the body type that Coach Odom likes in his guards, especially shooting guards. Last year, Sam Lewis was a starter for the Cavaliers, and he was 6’7 and played well for the Cavaliers, averaging 10.3 points and shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc.

Taylor has already made some noise early in his career being named the 2025 Big South All-Conference Freshman Team and Big South Conference freshman of the week several times in his career. He took it up another notch as a sophomore. Taylor finished his sophomore season averaging 18.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 45.3%. He hit a career-high 35 points against Charleston Southern on February 28th. When you look at his game, he is a player who can score in bunches and be a centerpiece for an offence. He only needs a tiny bit of daylight to get going and score at will. Taylor was named first-team all-conference for the Big South after a stellar season.

UNC Asheville transfer Kameron Taylor has heard from the following schools since going portaling, source told @LeagueRDY:



Kansas

Indiana

SMU

Texas

Louisville

Virginia

St. John’s

Michigan

Florida State

Houston

Ole Miss

Cal

Dayton

Maryland

Oklahoma

Ohio State

Kansas State

Texas… https://t.co/ZNsFnz5dtJ pic.twitter.com/YkQ3meY3Sw — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 8, 2026

He is a player who can easily make a difference on the Power 4 level. The key thing for Taylor is his continued development and taking his game to the next level, especially on the defensive end of the floor. When you come to the Power 4 level, you have to be able to guard bigger, faster, and stronger guards who look for mismatches to exploit. If he can improve defensively, he could become an all-conference guard at this level.

The only concern is his three-point shooting. Taylor shot just 28.1% from beyond the arc last season and is a career 26.9% shooter from three-point range. In Coach Odom's system, especially for guards, you have to be able to shoot the basketball. Perimeter shooting is a strong piece of the offense.

Taylor is set to visit the Kansas Jayhawks this upcoming weekend. Interest is clearly there, but a thing to watch is to see if Taylor will get a chance to get on campus. That will tell us if there is a realistic chance he could become a Cavalier and that he is a potential priority.