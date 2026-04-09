Returning Trio Gives Virginia the Core of an ACC Contender

The Virginia Cavaliers had five notable players wrap up their time at UVA when they were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament after the Tennessee Volunteers clinched the Second Round victory. These five players, including Jacari White, Ugonna Onyenso, Malik Thomas, Devin Tillis and Dallin Hall, are now out of eligibility, requiring head coach Ryan Odom to prepare to take action in the transfer portal.

But good news has been heading toward Virginia, as three core players have announced their return to the program—Thijs De Ridder, Chance Mallory and Johann Grünloh. With this trio hanging on for an additional season, Virginia is already shaping up to make a deep run once the 2026-27 season approaches.

High Bar Set For Returning Trio

Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Throughout UVA's 2025-26 campaign, first-year De Ridder found himself headlining time and time again. By the end of his season, he was averaging 15.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 50.8% from the floor. As Virginia's leading scorer and reliable starter, relief came over fans when he announced that he'd be playing as a Cavalier next year.

Grünloh was another key player to announce his return after averaging 7.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. He didn't serve as one of UVA's consistent shooters, but rather, he thrived when it came to blocking shots. In fact, he ranks third in the ACC in blocks, trailing just William Kyle III of the Syracuse Orange and fellow Cavalier Onyenso.

As for Mallory, he wasn't one of the starting five last season, but he is likely to earn himself a spot this time around. He finished with an average of 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists, while shooting 42.4% from the floor.

With this trio set to return to Virginia for the 2026-27 season, the Hoos will undoubtedly be in good company. After dropping their conference title game to the Duke Blue Devils (74-70), heartbreak came over the Cavaliers, but that disappointment only fueled them further. Now, they are carefully navigating portal season in hopes of building their roster and filling in the gaps left behind by their departing seniors.

De Ridder, Grünloh and Mallory are expected to lead the program next year, but they will need depth behind them—this is where intentional usage of the portal comes in. Odom has some work to do, but he certainly has a strong foundation with this trio as it is.