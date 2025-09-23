What will Kansas State Transfer Ugonna Onyenso's Role Be With UVA Basketball?
According to 247Sports, Virginia's transfer ranks among the top 30 in the nation. The premier big man coming over to UVA is Ugonna Onyenso.
The junior finds himself at Virginia after spending two seasons at Kentucky followed by a lone campaign with Kansas State. 247Sports ranks Onyenso as the 360th overall transfer and the 43rd ranked center in the portal at an 89 transfer score.
Let's get to know the Cavaliers' new rim protector at the starting center spot ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Top 50 High School Recruit
The Putnam, Connecticut native - by way of Nigeria - ranked among the top-40 recruits in the nation as a high school senior. Onyenso is a product of the NBA Academy Africa program.
The 7-footer also played for the Nigerian national team at just 17 years old, making him the youngest member of the country's national team in history.
Oyenso attended Putnam Science Academy: the same school as 2018 NBA second-round pick Hamidou Diallo. Onyenso averaged over 11 points, nine rebounds, and almost six blocks per game during his senior season.
Coming in at the 9th-ranked center in the class, Onyenso ranked above NBA first-round picks Donovan Clingan (2024, 7th overall) and Kobe Bufkin (2023, 15th overall).
College Journey
The 7-footer committed and re-classed to enroll at University of Kentucky a season early. While with the Wildcats, played under seven minutes a game as a freshman, averaging 2.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and a block.
His sophomore season saw him get more minutes on the floor, scoring 3.6 points while pulling in almost five rebounds and blocking just under three shots per game.
When then-Kentucky coach John Calipari left for Arkansas, Onyenso departed for Manhattan, Kansas. The then-junior saw his numbers regress in less minutes, averaging just under three points, 2.5 rebounds and one block on a 9-11 Wildcats team.
What He Brings To The Court
Onyenso is one of the longest players in college basketball. The junior possesses a 7'5" wingspan that would have given him the 5th-longest measurement at this year's NBA Draft Combine. Plus, he would have been the 6th-tallest prospect in the draft.
It is safe to say Onyenso offers more to this Virginia team on the defensive side of the ball. He does not create much offense but offers the ability to be a threat in the lane, capitalizing on high percentage shots. However, one thing is for sure; he will be an absolute anchor for this Cavaliers' defense.
247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein said this about Onyenso as a high school prospect back in 2022.
"He not only has game-changing size and length, but also terrific defensive instincts. While his defense is currently ahead of his offense, he has a soft natural touch to develop and is also both a lob threat and a rim-runner who changes ends particularly well for a player his size."
Onyenso is the tallest player on the Hoo's roster. He is also the only listed center. He is projected to be the starting five. He is set to play alongside UC-Irvine transfer forward Devin Tillis.
We will hear more about Tillis, soon!