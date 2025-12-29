Why This Is An Important Week For Virginia Basketball

Virginia is set to play their first ACC games of the season against some quality opponents to begin conference play. The Cavaliers are ranked No.21 in the AP Poll and have a chance to continue to add to their impressive 11-1 resume, which has notable wins over Texas, Northwestern, Maryland, and Dayton. The Hoos have seen a stellar offense that is shooting nearly 50% from the field. Anybody can go off on any given night.

Here is how Coach Odom and the Hoos feel going into ACC play this week.

"We feel good. We certainly would have loved to have beaten Butler, but we didn't. I think we've developed some shared experiences. This group has that, can propel it, you know, forward. The other night against Maryland clearly helped us today. It opened our guys' eyes to like you have to play every play regardless of, you know, the opponent or what the score is or where you're at, you know, at that particular moment. And, you know, just encouraging our guys overall to be present, to be present and in the moment, and we realize that the crowds are going to get bigger, whether it's on the road or at home. The stakes are going to get higher. The pressure is going to elevate, and we have to handle it, you know, really, really well. We're not going to be perfect at that. And we understand that because this is a really good league this year. Our league's off to a great start relative to its competitors, and we're excited to get going," said Odom.

The Hoos will begin with Virginia Tech on the road in another true road test for head coach Ryan Odom. Virginia Tech is 11-2 on the year and is the No.62 team according to Net Ranking. Last time out, the Hokies picked up an 82-81 win over Elon. Virginia Tech has won five consecutive games. It’s also an in-state rivalry that spans back a long time.

Against NC State this Saturday, Virginia has a chance to pick up a Quad 1 win as they rank No.31 in Net Ranking and are one of the best teams in the conference at 9-4. On the road in that environment will be a key game for the Hoos in ACC play. Virginia will play NC State again at home later in the season. It will be an intriguing matchup in the front court with Thijs De Ridder and Darrion Williams matching up. Both are the leading scorers for their respective teams. Will the true freshman De Ridder be able to slow

Why is this week important?

Dec 22, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall (30) shoots the ball as American University Eagles guard Kade Sebastian (4) defends in the second halfat John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It is simple: Virginia can send a clear message that they are a threat in the ACC to the Duke Blue Devils in the potential pursuit of an ACC crown. This will be one of the toughest stretches of the year for the Hoos until they hit early January when they play No.16 Louisville, SMU, and No.12 North Carolina. It is also a chance for Virginia to pick up some big wins in an improved ACC conference this year.

These are the resume-defining wins that the NCAA tournament committee will look back at in March when determining seeding.

