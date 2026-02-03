Preview and Final Score Prediction For No. 18 Virginia vs Pittsburgh

After back to back wins over Notre Dame and Boston College, Virginia looks to add another conference victory and stay near the top ACC standings. They will host Pittsburgh tonight and the Panthers have been one of the worst teams in the ACC so far this season.

UVA is 20-6 all-time vs. Pitt in the series that dates to 1957. UVA is 8-2 against the Panthers in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers are 3-2 in their last five games against the Panthers and 8-2 in the last 10. UVA has won nine of the last 11 contests in the series. Virginia has won 15 of the last 18 games against Pitt. UVA is 13-3 against Pitt in ACC action since 2013-14.

Game Preview

Jan 31, 2026; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall (30) drives to the basket against Boston College Eagles guard Fred Payne (5) during the second half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

UVA ranks first in the ACC in rebounds (41.8) and offensive rebounds (14.3), second in field goal percentage defense (.395), rebound margin (+9.0) and blocks (5.9 bpg), third in scoring margin (+14.8) and assist/turnover ratio (1.6), fourth in 3-pointers (10.1) and scoring defense (69.3 ppg) and fifth in

3-point field goal percentage (.359), 3-point field goal percentage defense (.302) and defensive rebounds (27.5 rpg).

Thijs De Ridder ranks ninth in scoring (17 ppg), seventh in field goal percentage (53.8%), and 17th in rebounds (6.3 rpg). Dallin Hall ranks first in assist/turnover ratio (3.3) and 11th in assists (4.3 apg). Ugonna Onyenso ranks second in blocks at 2.4 bpg. Johann Grünloh ranks third in blocks (2.2 bpg) and 18th in rebounds (6.3 rpg). Chance Mallory ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (3.0), third in steals (1.9 spg), 14th in assists (3.5 apg), and 15th in free throw percentage (78.7%). Jacari White ranks 12th in 3-pointers made per game (2.1).

Pitt is coming off of a 63-52 loss to Clemson in which the team trailed by 17 at the half before rallying to within single digits. The Panthers were unable to get over the hump though. This is Pitt’s second consecutive game against a ranked opponent and the Panthers’ next three opponents are also ranked or receiving votes in the polls.

At 2-7 in the ACC, Pitt is in a four-way tie for 15th place in the league standings. The top 15 teams

will qualify for the ACC Tournament March 10-14 in Charlotte, N.C.

Pitt struggled from the perimeter throughout the game, finishing 5-of-26 (19.2 percent) from three-point range. The Panthers were 2-of-18 from beyond the arc in the first half, including 1-of-16 before Minor’s step back three broke the drought late in the period.

While UVA has not played their best since losing to North Carolina, they still got some key road wins when they did not play well, which does say something. Virginia is back home now and while no win is guaranteed, it would be a surprise if Pitt can hang around for long enough in this game.

Final Score: Virginia 83, Pitt 72

More Virginia Basketball News: