Beau Pribula's ACC Kickoff message to Virginia fans has Wahoo Nation buzzing

Virginia football's newest starting quarterback, Beau Pribula, was a standout at UVA's ACC Kickoff session yesterday (7/15), not only for the humble things that he said about himself as both a leader and teammate in Charlottesville, but for some of his final remarks of the day.

When asked about Virginia's momentum as a program and what he wants to tell the fans heading into the 2026 season, he responded with:

"Expectations are high. That's just the way we want it. That's the way the standard should be. Every time we take the field, the expectation should be to win. We need Wahoo Nation. We need Scott Stadium rocking this fall.

I can't wait to see what the home atmosphere is like, especially week one, NC State, a big game for us. I can't wait to see the fan base pop out."

A battle cry that Wahoo Nation needed to hear

Though it wasn't a lot, as a UVA football fan, it makes you feel a little bit closer to the former Missouri quarterback, as he's seemingly been pretty quiet up until ACC Kickoff. It sounds like Pribula's been a hit with everyone involved in the program simply due to his overall work ethic and attitude.

He came in on day one and just worked, slowly but surely gaining the trust of not only the offensive players but the entire team. Everything about Beau Pribula screams "leadership", and it's incredibly easy to see why Tony Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff are so high on him right now as both a football player and a person.

On a separate note, it looks like Pribula's been the guy at quarterback since the day Virginia began their summer workout program, which isn't necessarily the information that's been floated around. Fellow incoming transfer Eli Holstein was supposed to be "neck and neck" with him heading into fall camp, but that's obviously not the case.

As mentioned in a previous piece, one of the only things that Beau Pribula has to do to be a successful signal-caller in Des Kitchings' offense is limit the turnover-worthy plays from 2025. Though he got better throughout the season for Missouri, he had some early inaccuracy issues, which caused him to fire off some wild throws in the intermediate level of the field.

One of the best things about Coach Kitchings is that he legitimately tailors the offense to the strengths of the quarterback, which was especially evident when UVA's passing game looked totally different with Chandler Morris at the helm last year.

The future looks bright for Pribula and the Cavaliers' offense in 2026. Let's just hope they can continue to execute and carry this momentum over to the field against North Carolina State on August 29th.