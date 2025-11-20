CBB Bracketology: Where Is UVA Basketball Projected To Land With 4-0 Start?
So far this season, the Virginia Cavaliers have been living up to all expectations under the new head coach Ryan Odom. During their latest matchup against Marshall, the Cavaliers clinched a 108-74 victory, bringing their overall record up to a clean 4-0.
It's still far too early to pinpoint exactly how the end of the season will play out, but if the Cavaliers continue playing in the way that they have been, their postseason future could be bright.
Updated Bracketology
There's still plenty of time left in the season for drastic changes to be made, but the Cavaliers' promising record has UVA in a solid spot. According to Joe Lunardi of ESPN, UVA is now projected to be a No. 9 seed facing USC at No. 8. Sitting atop the bracket at No. 1 in the Midwest region is Purdue.
Odom is currently working through his first year as UVA's head coach, and his program has been nothing short of impressive. Considering that he is new to Virginia, and much of his roster was new to each other, this season could have started off very differently. During his latest press conference, Odom weighed in on what he thinks makes UVA stand out among other tough opponents this year:
“Certainly offensive firepower. A little bit more versatility than some of the other teams that we've coached in terms of inside and out. Our big guys, you know, can be dominant at times. They protect the basket. They have the ability to score in and around the rim. And then we have, you know, good shooting, you know, around, and good ball handling. When you have that balance there, you have a chance; it gives you a really good chance to be competitive and hopefully win games. We're still a work in progress and, you know, our guys are committed to working every day to, you know, being the best team that we can possibly be and trying to reach our full potential.”
While there's plenty for the Cavaliers to be proud of out on the court, there are still improvements that must be made if they want to continue down this trajectory. Odom emphasized the importance of defensive rebounding, which is a work in progress for his program. However, as he noted, it's still early in the season.
Next up on UVA's schedule is a matchup against Northwestern (4-0) on Nov. 21, with tipoff on the board for 5 p.m. EST.