Did Virginia Tech just give Virginia a number to shoot for with its rout of VMI?

Aside from providing fodder for partisan message boards, Virginia Tech's 73-3 steamrolling of VMI on Saturday night should mean very little to Virginia fans.

Yes, the Hokies appear to be much-improved under first-year head coach James Franklin. They amassed a ridiculous 619-83 advantage in total yards and a 30-6 edge in first downs, led 45-0 and halftime and didn't let off the gas until the fourth quarter.

If the Cavaliers watched that performance and felt as if they have to match or top it against Norfolk State this Friday night, they're missing the point.

Sure, like the Hokies, Virginia will be playing a night home game against an FCS-level team that went 1-11 a year ago. And the Cavaliers will be favored by at least four touchdowns.

But this won't be an apples-vs.-apples comparison. And Tony Elliott is smart and savvy enough to know that while his team should win decisively, the most important thing is getting through the game healthy, efficient and with a 2-0 record.

For one thing, unlike the starting-from-scratch Keydets, Coach Michael Vick's second Norfolk State team appears to be vastly superior to his first edition. After routing Division II Winston-Salem State 56-0 in their opener, the Spartans put up an admirable fight against crosstown rival Old Dominion on Saturday nght before falling 31-10.

NSU's offense is still a work in progress, managing just 220 total yards against ODU. Quarterback Deljay Bailey was 14 for 20, but gained just 94 yards on the night.

After holding NC State's explosive offense to 168 yards and eight points, Virginia's veteran defense really should set a goal of posting the school's first shutout since blanking Duke in 2021. The Cavaliers will surely key on stopping senior running back Jalyn Daniels, a transfer from North Alabama who carried most of the load, gaining 84 yards on 11 carries.

It's on defense where the Spartans seem most improved. After allowing 425 yards and 35.5 points per game last season, Vick signed 21 transfers, and it seems to be paying off. NSU held ODU to 16 first downs and a respectable 319 total yards on Saturday.

It's unlikely that Virginia will plant 73 points on the Spartans, but the Cavaliers won't need to. Look for Des Kitchings to again rotate five running backs and to try to get receiver Rico Flores Jr. his first touches of the season, but reaching half a hundred points won't be necessary.

It's been quite a few seasons since both the Cavaliers and Hokies were good at the same time. Trolling back and forth on message boards can be entertaining — as long as it's harmless.

Comparing scores and statistics can also be fun, but the only numbers that really matter will be tabulated on Nov. 28, when the Cavaliers visit Blacksburg. As long as both teams keep winning, everything else is for entertainment purposes only.